2020 Results: Eighth in Section 5A
Making it through the COVID-19 affected swim and diving season, the Milaca team went into the offseason hungry and hopeful for a normal offseason.
Not being able to do any offseason training heading into last year, the Wolves still saw growth and improvement in the pool with many of their younger swimmers making leaps and bounds, dropping time consistently.
Now coming into this year’s season, after being able to experience a normal offseason routine and return a large group of athletes, Milaca aspires to dive into a standout year.
This past summer for Milaca was the first time in the past couple years where the team could proceed with its scheduled offseason programming according to Co-Head Coach Jen Burroughs. “This last summer was the first summer in a while that we were able to have a “normal offseason.” We did not have limitations to our pool access due to COVID or for other reasons,” said Burroughs who is joined by Joe Wildman as fellow co-head coach.
With all that extra time in the pool, returning swimmers and divers are now reeking the benefits and find themselves ahead of where they came into the pool last season.
Getting those added reps in the pool this summer will greatly benefit those returning swimmers as Abby Anderson, Reina Mikla, Jada Kotsmith, Emma Neely, Addy Greninger, Hilary Leom, Emily Arens, Brianna Ehlens, Samantha Meyer, Alexa Anderson, Alyssa Westling, Ady Vivant, Ashley Welch, and Taylar Bockhoven with others will all come back looking to improve on already strong times. “We anticipate a strong season for all of them along with the rest of the team,” said Burroughs.
Senior captain, Kate Bolt notes having the extra work in the pool this past summer will not only help those who are returning to the program but those younger girls joining Milaca, strengthening the depth for the Wolves. “I think it will help a lot especially with the younger girls, they have now had the chance to swim all summer and work on the strokes they needed to,” Bolt said, as she primarily saw action in relays for the Wolves last season.
Paired with having a normal lead into the start of the season, is the ability to return to the close knit group the Milaca squad was before as COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed since last fall.
Having that chemistry as a team, though being a mostly individual sport, will provide dividends this fall believes Haley Juetten, who joins Bolt as a fellow senior captain. “Girls can get to know each other more and younger girls will feel more comfortable coming to older girls for help. When you have those relationships, they are more willing to take advice and learn from you,” said Juetten.
With all of those added factors, Milaca seems poised to send a couple swimmers to the state meet if not more believes Burroughs. “We see our athletes improve, and each year they get closer and closer to achieving their goals. We, as coaches, believe that a return to the state meet is a real possibility for the Milaca Wolves,” she said.
The Wolves dove head first into the season starting Aug. 31 on the road traveling to the Becker Relays.
