A double header was scheduled for the Milaca basketball programs with both the girls and boys making a trip to Mora to do battle with the Mustangs on Jan. 14.
The Wolves’ girls were able to kick off the double dip with a strong performance on the defensive end, limiting Mora to just over 20 points leading to a 48-22 victory for Milaca.
Being able to bounce back after a couple tough losses to Foley and Albany was a welcome sight for Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey. “After a couple of really tough games against Albany and Foley, we had a good bounce back game,” he said.
Key to having that big bounce back game was not just a solid defense but pressure on that end leading to 24 forced turnovers that played a big part in the win.
“We generated a lot of turnovers and that helped contribute to our offense as well getting going,” said Dalbey as the Wolves scored 16 points off of turnovers in the win.
Using that stout defensive effort, the Wolves wasted no time jumping out ahead versus the struggling Mora team, taking a 9-0 lead after a basket by sophomore forward, Maggie Westling.
Milaca continued to build its lead while limiting the Mustangs’ offense with the two teams heading to the break with the Wolves’ maintaining a 22-8 halftime advantage.
Back for the second frame, Milaca’s defense returned while that defense still led to offense.
The game ballooned even more in the Wolves favor as Milaca would coast to the 26-point victory.
Riding on the defense, the Wolves’ held Mora to just 17 percent shooting for the game while not allowing a single three-pointer on 10 attempts by the Mustangs.
Carrying the load offensively for Milaca another all-around performance by Westling who finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and two blocks in the busy night.
“Maggie Westling continues to do what she does and prove herself out as the dominant post of our section and conference. Teams are preparing solely for her right now, and yet she is still averaging 20 points per game and 13 rebounds per game,” said Dalbey.
Helping provide that supplemental scoring for Milaca was senior guard, Macy Mach who added in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Securing the win, the Wolves improved to 7-3 on the season, while moving to 2-3 in the Granite Ridge.
Mora dropped to 4-9 and 0-5 in the conference.
Getting a bit of a reprieve after the contest versus the Mustangs, Milaca then entered into a stretch featuring four games in six days.
The busy streak began on Jan. 20 with a visit by St. Cloud Cathedral before Milaca hit the road for three straight road games.
Mora holds on over Wolves
A bad first half can make it difficult to rally for victory.
In the second of two games for the Wolves boys and girls’ basketball doubleheader against Mora on Jan. 14, on the Mustangs’ court, the Milaca boys struggled for the first 18 minutes of play putting up only 18 points.
Though finding their rhythm in the second half, it was not enough in the Granite Ridge showdown as the slow first half doomed Milaca with Mora holding on for the 58-50 victory.
Arguably the biggest game of the season so far for the Wolves with the conference opening match up against Mora, who came into the contest 10-2, the gym was loaded with fans cheering for both squads.
Combined with the full gym and the pressure of competing with the Mustangs, Milaca came out flat said Wolves’ Head Coach Kaleb Anderson. “That was an unacceptable performance on our part. We ran into the first big game of the season and I think that was tricky for our players initially. There was a lot of people in the gym and it took them a minute to adjust to noise and the pressure of that,” said Anderson.
Quickly grabbing the lead, the Mustangs were able to control the pace while the Wolves struggled to operate offensively with Mora holding a 21-8 lead in the early goings.
The Mustangs were able to balloon the lead to as much as 17 points before Milaca was able to chip away at the deficit.
In a first half where the Wolves didn’t hit a three pointer, had 12 turnovers, were forcing shots and missing open shots, Milaca was still within striking distance heading into the break at 29-18.
But coming back after halftime, the Wolves were able to regain form, looking like a completely different team, quickly cutting the lead to single digits and after junior guard, Peyton Hunt’s three-pointer splashed through the net, Milaca trailed just by four points.
Mora answered with a run of its own after the Wolves’ rally, again reaching a double digit lead at 42-30.
As the Wolves tried to rally and get back within striking distance, Mora began to stall, running as much clock to make a Milaca comeback even more difficult. “They were more than happy to turn it over. That was really frustrating as a coach to deal with, but they did what they could to get the win,” said Anderson on the clock running tactic used by the Mustangs.
Despite the stalling, the Wolves still made a strong run against Mora, fighting their way back to make it a 52-49 ball game with under a minute to go.
Mora’s offense quickly found an opening, pushing the game back to a five-point lead as Milaca was forced to foul, leading to the 8-point win for the Mustangs.
Though suffering the defeat, the second half did bring a lot of positives to light for Milaca. “There are a lot of positives to come out of it, to not play so well and still have a chance to win it at the end, 50% from the field in the second half and forced 12 turnovers, our guys played really well in the second half,” said Anderson.
Helping lead the hard charge against Mora was Hunt, who had 16 in the loss while fellow junior Trace Hasz had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double in the loss.
Taking the defeat dropped the Wolves to 9-3 while the Mustangs improved to 11-2 so far on the season.
Looking to get back on the winning track, Milaca geared up for a tough two-game stretch with St. Cloud Cathedral coming to town on Jan. 18, followed by a visit by 10-win Albany team on Jan. 21.
Having already picked up a 72-56 win over the Crusaders back on Dec. 30, Anderson and the Wolves aren’t taking anything for granted against Cathedral. “They will try a couple new things on us and we will have to be ready to adjust,” said Anderson.
Cathedral entered the game at 3-6 on the season.
