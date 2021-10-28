The night before the showdown between the Milaca and Foley volleyball teams for Granite Ridge standings along with sections standings, the Wolves were not looking like the team they had the capability to play up to in preparation for the Falcons.
“Our hits were off, we couldn’t serve over the net, our sets were terrible and everything was terrible. We were really in our heads,” said senior setter Macy Mach on the practice the night before the big match up against the conference foe.
That poor play in practice did not carry over to the match as Milaca was able to come out blazing against Foley, propelling to 3-1 over the Falcons on the road on Oct. 19 for the team’s eighth straight victory.
Senior outside hitter Mae Concannon noted the strong effort against Foley was a complete team showing.
“We wanted that, the whole team wanted that,” she said, as the second victory over the Falcons was the first time in program history the Wolves were able to do so.
Coming into the game against the Foley, the Wolves knew a hot start would be key to victory.
Valuing that early advantage, Milaca quickly established itself in the first set, taking the 1-0 lead via a 25-14 one-sided win.
Gaining that momentum from that early one sided win, the Wolves carry that over into the second set with another victory, this time a 25-20 affair for the big 2-0 lead over the rivals to the west.
“Coming out as the stronger team is going to make you finish as the stronger team,” said Concannon on the essential hot start Milaca was able to gain.
Now trailing 2-0, Foley would not roll over so easily as the Falcons would gain the lead early in the game, while keeping the Wolves at bay for the 25-22 third set win to inch closer to Milaca. The win by the Falcons snapped a 19 straight set winning streak for the Wolves.
Milaca did not dwell on the snapped streak as the Wolves quickly rebounded, proving to be too much for Foley, responding with a third and pivotal win in the fourth set to take the match, 3-1 at 25-19.
Mach played huge in the win with 33 assists and eight digs while Concannon picked up 14 kills to help the Wolves to the win.
With the victory, Milaca secured a higher seed in the Section 6AA playoffs as the Falcons sat just behind the Wolves in the section standings.
Along with the higher finish in sections, was the higher finish in the Granite Ridge for Milaca at third in the conference with a 7-3 record just ahead of Foley at 6-4.
Following the huge win over the Falcons, the Wolves traveled to Upsala for the regular season finale at the Cardinals’ tournament on Oct. 21.
Upsala Tournament
Heading into the Upsala tournament, Milaca was able to pick up wins over St. Cloud Apollo, Bertha-Hewitt, Upsala and Crosby-Ironton before falling to Pine River-Backus in the final match of the day for the Wolves.
Milaca was able to reach 12 straight wins before falling to Pine River-Backus, 2-0.
As the regular season came to an end, the Wolves sat at 21-6 on the season, a new program high for Milaca.
Big turnaround
After wrapping up a 2-8 campaign in the Covid-19 shortened season last year, the Wolves were able to win 19 more game this season while experiencing great success along the way.
Seeing the big turnaround for Milaca was all thanks to the players’ effort and attitudes said Wolves’ head coach James Taylor. “It was them. They started this in the summer and they showed up for everything. They decided they wanted to be better than last year. They committed and committed to each other,” he said.
Section 6AA Playoffs
As the Section 6AA Playoffs begin for the Wolves, after the historic season for Milaca, the squad was able to receive the sixth seed in the section and will now host Osakis on Oct. 28 in the Wolves’ gym.
Knowing that Milaca should walk away victorious over the Silverstreaks, the Wolves are not going to take the contest for granted said Concannon. “Being seeded higher, we can’t come in with the mindset that we are going to win but the mindset that we have to win,” she said.
If the Wolves are able to advance, they will take on the winner of Staples-Motley and Holdingford on Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.