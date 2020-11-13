The Milaca volleyball team experienced a week of highs and lows starting with a 3-0 loss to Little Falls on Nov. 5. The Wolves didn’t dwell on the loss and were able to bounce back in an opportunistic game against Swanville on Nov. 9, defeating the Bulldogs 3-1.
Opening up against the Flyers on the road, Milaca hoped to avenge its season opening 3-1 loss to that same team. The Wolves expected to battle hard and compete throughout the contest against the seasoned Flyers, who feature seven seniors to in their rotation.
The first set saw the two teams fight hard to take the early advantage, with the home team sneaking a 25-23 win over the Wolves.
Milaca hoped to bounce back in the second set but the same inconsistencies that have bothered the Wolves all year arose and Little Falls was able to roll to a 25-12 victory and then close out the contest by winning 25-16.
Head Coach James Taylor explained that it has been that inconsistent play that the Wolves have struggled with this year that have led to some one sided games. “We seem to do that. We will put a lot of things together in one game and then haven’t been able to finish. We are still looking for that consistency,” he said.
Macy Mach had a stellar game picking up 20 assists while Lexy Gall added seven digs in the losing effort.
With COVID-19 causing other schools in the area to shut down their athletic programs, Milaca has been looking to pick up opponents to keep the team in action.
Swanville, who was also looking for more competition agreed to host the Wolves on Nov. 9 after Upsala canceled on the Bulldogs.
The match saw Milaca come out hot as the team opened with a 25-21, come from behind Game One win over Swanville followed by a 25-23 game to give the Wolves the 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t go quietly as they were able to force a fourth set but Milaca was able to pull out the 25-21 victory, winning the game 3-1.
Emily Addy and Mach stepped up big in the win according to Taylor. “Down the stretch, Emily Addy was able to make some good plays and as a senior we are looking for that. We rallied around some of her serving and hitting and Mach was able to put up some nice sets that they were able to pound and get the kill,” he said.
Addy finished with 19 digs and seven kills while Mach added 25 assists. Mae Concannon picked up 12 kills in the victory.
The Wolves now sit at 2-5 on the year.
Even though defeating the Bulldogs, Taylor is still looking for more consistent play from the team. “We were behind in the first two sets and we needed to come from behind because of hitting errors and hitting out of bounds. Then they would make a good play and that just adds on to the poor things we did wrong. Teams are going to make their good plays, we just have to limit our errors,” Taylor said.
The Wolves now will look to build off their win over Swanville as the team hosted Pierz on Nov.10 followed by a newly scheduled contest against Princeton.
Milaca hosted the Tigers on Nov. 13.
