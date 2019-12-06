The Milaca girls basektball team fought hard, but were not able to defeat Royalton in the team’s season opener as they fell 52-47 on Nov. 26 at Royalton.
The Royals, who ended Milaca’s season last year by a score of 68-48, would prove to be a good early season test for the Wolves, who were entering in their first game under head coach Lance Dalbey.
Milaca will use this game as a learning experience moving forward, and make the improvements necessary to bounce back according to Dalbey. “We had a lot of great takeaways, but one of the biggest was making sure we take care of the ball, I think that possession basketball is crucial to success and we turned it over too many times in that first game. We need to do a better job of taking care of each possession,” stated Dalbey. Royalton was able to pester the Wolves to the tune of 12 steals.
The Wolves fell behind early and entered the half down 26-15, before Miranda Broberg was able to get things going offensively for Milaca as a trio of three-pointers get the game within a single possession at 26-24.
“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole in the first half, but we didn’t quit and we didn’t shy away from a very good team. We gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Dalbey.
Royalton was able to quickly answer with a run to give itself some breathing room.
Once again however, Milaca was able to cut the lead to a single point at 40-39, but the Royals were able to hold off the charging Wolves for the five-point victory.
Broberg led Milaca in scoring with 19 points, while Olivia Westling added in nine points in the loss.
Despite the loss, Milaca showed improvement from last season and will bounce back. “Our team believes in what we’re capable of and that’s the most important thing,” said Dalbey.
Looking ahead, the Wolves looked to pick up their first win and even its record facing Aitkin on the road on Dec. 3 followed by a home game against Moose Lake-Willow River on Dec. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.