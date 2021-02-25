The first meeting between the Milaca and Foley girls basketball teams saw a competitive match that was decided by single digits as the Falcons barely edged the Wolves 50-43 back on Jan 26. The two teams expected a tightly contested game in the rematch on Feb. 19 in Milaca.
However, this proved not to be the case as Foley came out hot against the Wolves and were able to dispatch Milaca by a 71-45 score.
Wolves’ Head Coach Lance Dalbey noted that a slow start along with some hot shooting by the Falcons doomed the team’s chance of winning. “We struggled out of the gate with Foley. They also hit nine three-pointers and we didn’t have a good answer on either end of the floor,” said Dalbey.
Entering into the contest, the Wolves were without two starters as Foley was able to jump out to a 12-point half time lead. “We had a big change in our lineup with two of our starters out. We were a bit out of sync and it showed,” said Dalbey.
Quickly falling behind in the contest, the Wolves had to battle back from the early deficit. This put an extra strain on the team and they weren’t able to adjust to the athletic Falcon team as Milaca shot just 28 percent from the field on the night.
“They did a nice job of really plugging up the middle of the floor against us. Once we got down, we started to rush shots and weren’t shooting well,” Dalbey added, as Milaca was only able to hit two of their 14 attempts from three.
Back after the break, Foley was able to continue to frustrate the Wolves on both ends of the floor, coasting to the 26-point win.
Olivia Westling was solid on the offensive end as the senior dropped 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss. Macy Mach was the only other Milaca player to reach double figures as she had 11, respectively.
The defeat dropped the Wolves to 4-6 on the year while the Falcons improved to 6-5.
Up next for Milaca is an another rematch, this time against Cathedral. The Crusaders were able to squeak out a win over the Wolves in overtime on Feb. 2.
Dalbey looks for the team to get back on track against Cathedral heading into the match up. “We’re hoping to right the ship against Cathedral, which is a big game for us. Hoping for a much stronger effort on both ends of the floor,” said Dalbey.
The two teams squared off Feb. 23, in Milaca.
