2020 Results: 2-8 (1-6 in GR); No postseason (COVID-19).
Coming into the COVID-19 affected season the Milaca Volleyball Team struggled, winning just two of their contests for the year with the youthful squad.
However, what could have been missed from those contests was the growing competiveness from the group in many matches as the scores and games became closer and closer as the season drew on for the Wolves.
Now entering into this season, with nearly the whole squad back and a normal offseason under its belt, Milaca expects to return to form and then some.
Compared to last year when the fall season began for the Wolves, it is night and day progress wise according to Milaca Head Coach James Taylor. “This year having an offseason, having our summer league, getting a team camp and having work outs on Wednesday; we are on step four not on steps zero or one to trying to figure out who we are as a team,” he said.
Being able to experience that regular offseason has put the team in a much better position than they were in last year said senior Macy Mach. “It will be a huge head start for us, we are already way ahead of where we were at last year at this time,” she said.
Added with the chance to play those games last fall as a group, Wolves’ Paige Maurer believes those experiences will show much improved play on the court. “Last year we were like a brand new varsity team. Most of us had never seen the varsity court, having that experience from last year then also working with each other this summer getting a good bond with who is on the court, I feel like it will transfer over really well into our games this season,” she said.
Another benefit to the team’s possible turn around will be a solid group of up and coming underclassmen said Erika Kotsmith. “We have some very good younger girls coming up.”
Combining all of those factors together, Milaca expects to fully flip the script on last season and go from a bottom four finish in the conference to competing for a top-four finish in the Granite Ridge as well as the section. “They are being challenged to raise those expectations. Instead of shooting for that middle of the pack where we have been happy the last couple years, we want to be top four in the section and conference,” said Taylor.
With the addition of an extra class to the MSHSL volleyball, Milaca falls in Class AA seeing different opponents but most certainly still has tough teams to deal with in the section. “We did lose some strong teams but we still have Albany and Sauk Centre. Those two are the favorites right now,” said Taylor on the change.
Sharing the Granite Ridge with Albany, Milaca will have their chances to test themselves against the strong program among other good teams in the conference.
Playing those tough teams will be big tests to see where Milaca stacks up in regards to its goals and what needs improvement said senior Mae Concannon. “When we play those tougher teams, they will show what we need to fix to and work on,” she said.
When those games against the tough opponents to come, the Wolves aim to use their newfound depth to propel themselves to victory as it will be a strength for the team this season said Taylor. “We are very very deep and balanced with a lot of kids about the same ability but it’s good ability so we are going to try to use that as our strength,” he said.
With the season shaping up to be a bounce back one for the Wolves, the team kicked off their campaign on Aug. 26 with a tournament followed by a tough opponent coming to town in St. Cloud Cathedral on Aug 31.
