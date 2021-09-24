Following the Milaca volleyball team’s contest on Aug. 31 against at home against St. Cloud Cathedral, the Wolves would embark on a five game stretch that would feature all of those contests on the road.
That tough section of their schedule was finally able to come to an end on Sept. 16, as Milaca was able to close with a 3-1 victory over Granite Ridge foe, Zimmerman. With the victory, the Wolves finished the tough road trip with three wins in five tries.
“We played pretty good ball,” said Milaca Head Coach James Taylor on the victory.
Heading into the Wolves’ final road contest before a four game home stand was a hungry Zimmerman team looking for their first win of the year.
Milaca quickly came out of the gates firing, establishing itself in the first set against the Thunder, dominating through and through with a 25-8 victory for the road team.
Back for the second set, Zimmerman was able to play better against the Wolves but the result was still the same as Milaca once again claimed victory with a 25-16 score.
Leading 2-0 in sets, the Thunder were able to put it all together to take a game from the Wolves but Milaca would quickly respond in putting away the game in the next set with a 25-15 advantage to end the match.
Senior Mae Concannon had a day serving for the Wolves picking up 11 aces to go along with eight kills and seven digs in the good all-around day for Milaca. Morgan Majerus also picked up 10 kills and seven digs in the winning effort.
Securing the victory, Milaca improved to 6-4 and 2-2 in Granite Ridge play while Zimmerman dropped to 0-3 with all losses coming inside the conference.
Now with the chance to finally return to the friendly home gym for the Wolves, two opponents await in Aitkin and Foley on Sept. 21 and 23.
Though not overlooking their first match up in the Gobblers, Milaca knows the game against the Falcons will be key to determining the Wolves’ goal of finishing top three in the conference. “It’s hard to ignore, Foley is one of our goals. If we want to be in the top three we have to beat Foley, Cathedral or Albany at least once to be in that race,” said Taylor, as Milaca will also look to get revenge for a 2-0 loss on Aug. 27 in the Royalton Championship at the hands of the Falcons.
If the Wolves are able to play on the offensive in both contests, Milaca shouldn’t suffer a setback to either teams believes Taylor. “If we can be aggressive both nights, I think we can come away with two wins,” he said.
