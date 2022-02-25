So far this season, the Milaca girls’ basketball team has ridden the back of Maggie Westling as the sophomore forward has shouldered a big load for the team.
During the Wolves’ latest contest, a 59-34 victory over Mora on Feb. 18, Milaca’s leading scorer was able to take a back seat as the team’s supplemental scoring propelled the team to victory.
Seeing the other players step up to aid their teammate was a pleasure to watch said Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey. “We’ve leaned on Maggie to lead us in the scoring department all season. She’s been so consistent and steady for us and it’s been great but we were very happy to see some other kids step up and help us out when shots didn’t fall for her on Friday night,” said Dalbey.
Leading the charge was senior guard Macy Mach who scored a game high 16 points for the Wolves to push the team to victory. “Macy Mach has really stepped up as a viable number two scorer for us and she had a nice night,” said Dalbey.
Beginning the game against the Mustangs in the second contest of a double header featuring the two schools as a part of boys and girls’ basketball double header to help fight cancer, Milaca got a bit of a slow starting into the contest trailing 6-5 in the early goings.
But freshman Ashley Droogsma was able to provide a big spark to the Wolves’ offense.
Droogsma keyed a first half run as the guard knocked down three first half three-pointers to help Milaca rebound for the 30-17 halftime lead.
Back for the second half, combined with Mach, Droogsma and Westling, who all reached double figures for the contest, the Wolves were able to build on their lead to seize control of the game.
As time winded down, the Wolves were able to enjoy a 25-point victory over the Granite Ridge foe.
The victory improved Milaca to 14-9 on the season while Mora dropped to 5-18.
Regular season ending
Now coming into the final week of the regular season, the Wolves will enter into a big stretch with three games in three days, starting with section foe Pine City on Feb. 24, coming to town.
Looming large for section implications for Milaca, the Wolves will take it one game at a time said Dalbey. “Our mindset is going to literally be one game at a time,” he said.
Following the contest against Pine City, followed a match up against Zimmerman, ending with a trip to St. Cloud Cathedral to end the regular season for Milaca.
