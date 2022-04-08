Into the new season for the Milaca boys’ golf team, the Wolves, returning a good bit of talent from last year’s squad, brings excitement to the program with Head Coach Cory Pedersen eagerly what the season on the links will bring for the squad.
“Last year we had some guys that were showing a lot of promise and talent and those kids were out practicing out all the time during the summer. I’m really excited to see what the season has in store for us,” said Pedersen.
Leading those returners, much like last season, will be two seniors who have been with the program for years in Tyler Hageman and Dillon Molacek.
Having guys like Hageman and Molacek step into the leadership roles for the team is key to keeping a program’s energy flowing in the right direction said Pedersen. “It’s essential to keep a team’s momentum going by having strong leaders. We are fortunate to have a couple guys who have been with the program for years and are showing solid leadership skills,” said Pedersen, as the two have filled the spots left by Brodey Pedersen and Branden Marudas.
Outside of the two seniors, Milaca will be trotting out a younger squad as a majority of the team is tenth grader or younger.
“We will be able to fill the varsity line up easily and have a team that will be around for a few years to come,” said Pedersen.
With Hageman and Molacek, freshman Colin Marudas also looks to factor in at the varsity level for the Wolves.
Like many teams across the state, the Wolves have had very limited opportunities to get outside and work on their game.
As the season is set to start on April 13, with a trip to Mora’s Spring Brook Golf Course on the schedule, Pedersen remains hopeful the year will start on time. “Fingers crossed the weather cooperates for us this year and we are able to get out and play our first scheduled meet,” he said.
