The Milaca swim and diving team has been trending upwards all season. From meet to meet, the team has constantly improved its times.
This was on full display this past week as the Wolves took on Foley and Little Falls. Although falling 108-73 against the Falcons on Sept. 22 and 104-82 versus the Flyers on Sept. 24, the team took away confidence from those contests.
Milaca and Little Falls had met once this season, with the Flyers taking the meet by a comfortable margin. The second time around, it was battle all the way through.
Co-Head Coach Jen Burroughs noted the difference between the two meets and cited preparation as a factor in the second meet. “The team felt discouraged after the first dual with Little Falls, our team had had only a week and a half to train before the first Little Falls dual meet, they did not feel ready. The second dual meet was much more competitive for our team, and we felt ready to face the Flyers,” she said.
The first meeting was a 117-69 win for Little Falls back on Aug. 27.
Seeing the progress from the first meet to the second meet was rewarding, Burroughs explained. “It was exciting for the girls to see their hard work and training pay off with improvements in Personal Records and closing the gap in the team score against Little Falls,” she said.
Milaca was led by the 200-yard medley relay taking first place over Little Falls’ team with their time of 2:06:86. Avery Herbst, Madison VanDonsel, Hilary Leom and Jada Kotsmith make up the relay. The 200 freestyle relay consisting of Herbst, Destiny McConnell, Kate Bolt and Abby Anderson was also able to grab first, swimming a 1:50.
Nearing the end of the season, many swimmers have vastly dropped times since the start of the year. Burroughs points to the younger swimmers stepping up and showing the most growth. “The biggest growth has been seen in our sophomore and freshman classes, they work hard, have great team-center attitudes and are really emerging as leaders on the team in the pool,” Burroughs said.
As the team continues to progress, the goal for the Milaca team remains the same as it has always been. “The Milaca Swimming and Diving team has always trained so that our athletes focus on hitting their peak performances at their last championship meet, whether that be the JV Championship, the Granite Ridge Championship, Section 5A or State Meets. I am confident that our team will see their best performances at these meets,” explained Burroughs.
The team will look to build off of the momentum gained against Little Falls as the Wolves will now head to Albany. This will be the second meeting between the two team with the Huskies winning 116-68 on Sept. 3.
The team took on the Huskies Oct. 1 once again aiming to showcase the improvement in a second meeting.
