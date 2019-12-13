The Milaca basketball team’s season got off to a fast start beginning with three games in just four days. The Wolves were able to win their season opener at home against Aitkin 65-52 on Dec. 3, followed by a loss to Eden Valley-Watkins 74-42 at Saint Cloud State on Dec. 5. Milaca was then able to bounce back with a five-point victory over Royalton by a final score 62-57.
Starting the season with Aitkin, the Wolves found themselves in foul trouble in the first half against the Gobblers, leading to a back and forth affair in the half. Milaca was able to pull ahead thanks to a pair of Chase Hunt three-pointers, and took a seven-point advantage into the half.
Back at full strength after the break, Milaca was able to build a lead that it would not relinquish as the home team would win its season-opener.
Josh Helmen led the team in scoring with 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory. Mason Voshell had 13 and Hunt finished with 11 to pace the Wolves’ offense.
“It’s a great way to start the season,” said head coach Bennett Lerud. “It wasn’t pretty, but down the stretch we were able to make enough plays.”
Moving to the game against Eden Valley-Watkins, Milaca struggled to adjust to the opposing team’s size, as the Wolves fell behind early and could not recover.
Henry Truebenbach led Milaca in scoring with 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and was active on defense, swiping five steals.
Fresh off the loss, the Wolves were back in action the next night facing Royalton at home. Milaca was able to bounce back, and secure the victory, led by Jack Berg.
Berg was a force all night going for a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Having the game right after the loss to Eden Valley-Watkins was a blessing in disguise according to Lerud. “It was nice to have a game the next day, we just wanted to get back out there,” stated Lerud.
Milaca now sits at 2-1 and will enjoy some time off before facing Annandale on Dec. 13, on the road, as they will look to avenge last year’s season ending loss to the Cardinals.
Milaca 62, Royalton 57
M 33 - 29 - 62
R 28 - 29 - 57
Milaca leaders: Jack Berg, 20 points, 10 rebounds; Henry Truebenbach, 15 points, 7 rebounds.
Eden Valley-Watkins 74,
Milaca 42
EV 38 - 36 - 74
M 19 - 23 - 42
Milaca leaders: Truebenbach, 12 points, 5 rebounds; Tyler Rensenbrink, 12 points.
Milaca 65, Aitkin 52
M 30 - 35 - 65
A 23 - 29 - 52
Milaca leaders: Josh Helmen, 17 points, 8 rebounds; Mason Voshell, 13 points, 4 rebounds.
