The Milaca Band will not be marching this summer.
The Marching Wolves announced April 27 that the band would not be having a program due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 health crisis.
After Gov. Tim Walz extended distance learning for schools and the Minnesota State High School League canceled spring sports, Milaca decided to not host a program, explained Athletic Director Brian Julson.
“We made this decision after Gov. Walz extended the distance learning and the MSHSL cancelled spring sports last week,” Julson said. Band Director Andrew Nelson was disappointed with the decision, but knows safety comes first.
“I can’t put into words how disappointing this is for me and Mrs. Nelson. This decision is made with student safety as our number one priority. Although it is disappointing, in these circumstances, it is the right thing to do,” Nelson said in an emailed message to the Marching Wolves.
Seven of the eight parades on Milaca’s schedule have already been canceled, with the eighth’s status in jeopardy. An announcement on that parade is expected later this week.
With COVID-19 cancelling marching band programs all over the state, Nelson remains proud of the Wolves and knows they will return. “We are all exceedingly proud of our marching band program in Milaca,” he said. “This program has an amazing history. You need to know that within that history there have been other moments where the band went away for a moment. It has always come back and this will be no exception.”
The Marching Wolves and Nelson have created an email group to stay in contact during the summer and eagerly await the chance to march again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.