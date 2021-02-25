Sports M W Wolves take two in North Branch.jpg

Brody Ash grapples with his opponent from Mille Lacs on Feb. 11 in North Branch. The Wolves were able to sweep the meet, winning both contests. 

The Milaca Wolves wrestling team starting their week off rough, falling by a score of 53-15.

“Against Albany, we didn’t want to wrestle, we just didn’t feel the urgency to win,” said Milaca Co-Head Coach Clay Hoeck.

Heading to North Branch two night later, the Wolves showed that urgency and were able to bounce back with a pair of wins over North Branch and Mille Lacs by scores of 48-23 and 43-29.

Hoeck was pleased by the way the team responded after the loss to the Huskies to pick up the two wins against the Vikings and Raiders. “We took another step forward, we hope to continue to wrestle like we did against Mille Lacs and North Branch,” he said.

Brody Ash, Bodee Zens, Jack Schoenborn, Seth Noack, Chase VanDonsel were able to go 2-0, with a handful of the wrestlers picking up win by forfeit against the Vikings.

At this point in the season, Hoeck likes the way the team is progressing so far and hopes to see that continued improvement throughout the remainder of the season. “We feel good about where we are at. Our young kids are getting better and our leaders are leading and getting better as well,” said Hoeck.

Up next for the Wolves looms a home meet versus Paynesville and Zimmerman followed by a trip to section foe, Grand Rapids.

Hoeck knows the team has to be ready to fight hard both nights. “We have to show up there to wrestle. We can’t just show up there and think everything is going to happen for us by just going through the motions,” he said.

Milaca hosts Paynesville and Zimmerman Feb. 18 before heading to Grand Rapids the following night.

