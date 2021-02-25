The Milaca Wolves wrestling team starting their week off rough, falling by a score of 53-15.
“Against Albany, we didn’t want to wrestle, we just didn’t feel the urgency to win,” said Milaca Co-Head Coach Clay Hoeck.
Heading to North Branch two night later, the Wolves showed that urgency and were able to bounce back with a pair of wins over North Branch and Mille Lacs by scores of 48-23 and 43-29.
Hoeck was pleased by the way the team responded after the loss to the Huskies to pick up the two wins against the Vikings and Raiders. “We took another step forward, we hope to continue to wrestle like we did against Mille Lacs and North Branch,” he said.
Brody Ash, Bodee Zens, Jack Schoenborn, Seth Noack, Chase VanDonsel were able to go 2-0, with a handful of the wrestlers picking up win by forfeit against the Vikings.
At this point in the season, Hoeck likes the way the team is progressing so far and hopes to see that continued improvement throughout the remainder of the season. “We feel good about where we are at. Our young kids are getting better and our leaders are leading and getting better as well,” said Hoeck.
Up next for the Wolves looms a home meet versus Paynesville and Zimmerman followed by a trip to section foe, Grand Rapids.
Hoeck knows the team has to be ready to fight hard both nights. “We have to show up there to wrestle. We can’t just show up there and think everything is going to happen for us by just going through the motions,” he said.
Milaca hosts Paynesville and Zimmerman Feb. 18 before heading to Grand Rapids the following night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.