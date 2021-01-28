Entering into the COVID-19 affected season there would obviously be some rust to shake off for many teams that returned to competition. This showed true in the Milaca girls basketball team’s season opening 71-36 defeat on Jan. 19 to Pierz.
“We struggled making easy plays and you could definitely tell we hadn’t faced that level of competition in almost a year,” said Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey, who enters in to his second year at the helm for the Wolves.
Though falling to the Pioneers in the one-sided affair, the Wolves were able to quickly respond, shake off that rust and battle to pick up their first victory on the year against Little Falls in a 41-36 contest on Jan. 22.
Looking at the game against Pierz, the Wolves expected a tough contest according to Dalbey.
“We knew they would be tough and having not played yet, we were caught a little off our guard with their press and pressure that they came at us with,” said Dalbey, as the Pioneers’ pressure led to a handful of turnovers for the Wolves.
That defensive pressure from the Pioneers led to Milaca playing at a pace its opponent set. “We need to do a better job of playing our game and not allowing ourselves to play someone else’s tempo,” said Dalbey.
Even with the constant pressure from Pierz’s defense, Senior Olivia Westling was able to battle for 14 points in the defeat.
Experiencing their first game in almost a year, the Wolves were back in action just a few nights later taking on Little Falls on the road.
The contest saw the Wolves’ tenacious defense return as Milaca held Little Falls to just 36 points on the night.
Dalbey attributed the defense’s success to controlling the pace of play compared to the game against Pierz. “The big difference in the win against Little Falls was that we controlled the pace of the game with our defense,” said Dalbey.
All-Conference forward Maggie Westling saw a return to form as the freshman was a force on the boards grabbing 17 rebounds to go along with 13 points for the double-double.
The win puts the Wolves at 1-1 on the young season while Little Falls fell to 2-2.
Now with a couple games in the books for the Wolves, Dalbey is starting to get a feel for the team. The head coach is pleased with the direction the defense is trending. "We are finding our defensive identity and I’m really happy with the potential that I’ve seen on the defensive side of the floor,” said Dalbey.
While the defense seems poised to be strong all season, Dalbey aims to get that offense on that same level while also cutting back on turnovers. “We obviously need to work on taking better care of the ball and creating good scoring opportunities. We need to play confidently on the offensive side of the floor and take advantage of our weapons on offense,” he said.
The Wolves got the chance to show off their defense and improving offense on Jan. 26 as they battled Foley before head to Albany on Jan. 29 to take on the always tough Huskies.
