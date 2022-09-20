Trailing by a single point at halftime against the formidable Albany Huskies in a battle of the dogs at Claffy Field on Sept. 9, the Milaca football team made the decision to attack solely via the ground.

Milaca’s Jack Schoenborn scampers into the endzone during the Wolves 20-7 victory over the Albany Huskies on Sept. 9, at Claffy Field. 

Wearing down the Huskies to the tune of 401 rushing yards, the Wolves roared to 14 third quarter points, changing a deficit to an advantage, while the defense forced five turnovers in Milaca 20-7 victory over Albany.

