The Milaca girls’ swimming and dive team kicked off its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 27 after months of doubt whether there would be a season.
The Wolves traveled to Little Falls to compete, but fell 117-69 to the tough Flyers.
Despite the loss, there were many positives from the opening meet, said co-head coach Jen Burroughs. “The highlight of the meet was our win in the 200 Medley Relay which was exciting for the team. More highlights include Avery Herbst and Abby Anderson leading our sprinters in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Hilary Leom led our team with dynamic 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke times. The divers, Elle Dunn, Alexa Anderson and Alyssa Westling started out the year with strong performances, crushing their 2019 season scores,” Burroughs said.
Anderson was able to place first in her heat with a time 1:04.37 in the 100-yard free while Herbst placed second in her 50-yard free with a 27.53.
Herbst was just behind Ella Rausch, who finished with a 26:56.
With the season getting a quick start the swimmers were not fall behind where they would be at this point last year said Burroughs.
“The majority of the girls started out the year with good base-time, and we look forward to them building upon them for the remainder of the season,” she explained.
Further showing the difference between last season, the Wolves usually start their season off with a relay.
Due to COVID-19, Milaca had to change its plans. “The first week of the year is typically a relay meet for us, which gets the girls used to competition again, so starting our season this year with a dual meet was different,” explained Burroughs. She said the team still remained positive despite the change.
More restrictions have also been added and with this being the first meet without fans for the teams.
Milaca and Little Falls collaborated to attempt to give the athletes a normal feeling to the competition.
Burroughs reached out to Flyer head coach, Sarah Filippi, and the two aimed bring the feeling of the meet closer to average. “Sarah and myself were able to communicate before the meet about COVID regulations, and how we interpreted the flow of the meet,” said Burroughs.
After a little bit of creative thinking both teams were able to come an agreement on how to give the meet a normal feeling. Burroughs praised the job the Flyers did to make the athletes feel at home.”Little Falls did an amazing job organizing everything and had a great livestream system set-up with commentary by Little Falls former Head Coach Tim Corbett and We all agreed that it felt much more like a “real meet” then we anticipated,” explained Burroughs.
Win or lose, Burroughs was just happy to be able to see the Milaca swimmers and diver back competing. “It was great to see the girls back in the pool competing again for the Milaca Wolves,” she said.
The Milaca swim and diving team will now host Albany on Sept. 3, looking to bounce back from the loss to Little Falls.
