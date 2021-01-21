2019-2020 Results: 11-16 (4-10 in Granite Ridge, 7th) Lost to Pine City 75-62 in Section 6AA Round of 16.
Kaleb Anderson, a Southern-Minnesota native, wasn’t too familiar with the town of Milaca when he was growing up.
“I played two years of college football at Central Lake College and I had a teammate from Milaca. That was the last I’ve heard of it for the past eight years, completely forgot about it,” he said.
After spending the last eight years in the Seattle-area coaching boys basketball at the freshman, junior varsity and varsity level as an assistant, and after moving back to the area, a teaching job opened in the Milaca School District.
Anderson applied and was hired.
Shortly thereafter, another position was also available: Milaca boys basketball team head coach.
“It kind of happened in the blink of an eye,” Anderson said. “The teaching job became open, so I took it and then what do you know, the basketball job became open,” he said.
Anderson, who will be Milaca’s third coach in the last four years, will be taking over for Bennett Lerud. Lerud coached the team to an 11-16 record last season.
While he has experience coaching at the high school level, this will be Anderson’s first job as head coach for a varsity team.
Anderson isn’t worried about being in a new position. “I was thankful to work with a head coach, who really let me do a lot of those things, coaching varsity games during the summer and leading camps and be the guy in charge. That was really helpful to let me do that,” he said.
Anderson said he has a lot of changes he would like to see, but will transition the team slowly.
“It’s tricky. I won’t install some of the things I probably would have wanted right away. Our team will take its time installing new philosophies and plays. We won’t go too fast,” he said.
Senior guard Treyton Hardy is pleased with the transition. “I think it has been pretty smooth,” he said. “It’s been different between the coaches, but I think it’s working better.”
As for the style of play, fans will see a Wolves team more inclined to push the ball and play faster compared to last year.
Henry Truebenbach said that particular change is evident during practice. “Practice runs a lot faster and with a higher pace,” said Truebenbach, a senior who will be the Wolves’ leading scorer. Last year, he led the team with 9.4 points per game.
While Anderson wants to push the ball and incorporate a west coast offensive style, he won’t let that dictate how the team looks, he said.
“I would love to be fast-paced, but I’ve always told myself I will never make that mistake when it comes to molding a team. I will mold to them,” Anderson explained.
Hardy said the team is already seeing that first hand.
“We’re not the biggest team, but we are pretty quick. I think he [Coach Anderson] planned his plays around us,” he said.
Even with having a new leader at the helm, as a senior heavy team, Milaca will be hungry to do better than last season.
Anderson’s is aiming to finish with a better record than last year.
“As a competitor, I want to be better than last year. I can definitely see us being better than that with the film I’ve watched but we won’t know until the guys get on the floor,” he said.
The first game in Anderson’s Milaca coaching career will not be an easy one. The Wolves face reigning Section 7AAA champion Princeton.
Anderson said he’s looking forward to that challenge. “They’ve lost a lot of senior players, and a lot of their best players are gone, but that doesn’t mean they are going to be bad,” he said. “They have been good every year. We will get a nice test in that first one.”
The Wolves and Tigers squared off Thursday, Jan. 14, in Princeton.
