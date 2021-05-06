The Wolves girls golf team opened their week of competition with a trip to the Elk River Golf Club on April 29 taking on Pierz, Zimmerman and Mora.
Milaca was able to claim a first place finish, as both it and the Pioneers shot a 420 for their team rounds while Zimmerman finished close behind with a 424.
Leading the Wolves on the links was Emma Larsen, who finished fourth in the meet with 102 strokes. Larsen was followed by two more Milaca golfers as Harper Hultman and Claire Ohman shot 105 and 106, respectively.
Winning the meet was Emily Virnig of Pierz with 82 strokes in the meet.
Milaca returned to the links on May 3 as they partook in the Presectional meet that also doubled as a conference meet for the Wolves at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell.
Milaca secures fifth
In the presectional and conference meet for the Wolves, they shot a 419 for their combined score, placing them fifth out of 11 teams that attended the meet.
Pequot Lakes won the meet at 371 strokes while Albany finished second at seven shots back from the Patriots. For the conference standings, Milaca placed fourth.
Grace Gerking was able to cut down on her strokes from her last time out, as she dropped to 99 shots, leading the way for Milaca.
It’s was good to see Gerking reach the career low for shots in a round stated Milaca Head Coach Heather Hoeck. “This is the first time Grace has broke 100 in a meet so it was a great day for her,” she said.
Gerking was followed by Emma Larsen and Harper Hultmann, who each shot career lows at 101 and 103, respectively.
Finishing fourth among conference opponents and fifth among section foes, the Wolves will still push to improve and reach their goals this season. “We continue to work hard and improve and our goal will be to place in the top three in conference,” said Hoeck, adding that the team also hopes to place top four in the section meet to advance to the second day of the meet when the time comes.
Milaca will now return to Stones Throw Golf Course as it prepares to host Albany, Foley, and Zimmerman on May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.