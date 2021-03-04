Coming into the match up on Monday night in Milaca, the Wolves readied to face the Albany Huskies, who are ranked among the top of Class AA basketball teams.
Milaca had faced Albany earlier this season, falling by nearly 40 points back on Jan. 28 and knew what the Huskies could potentially throw at the squad.
The Wolves didn’t back down from the strong Huskies squad however and showed improved play from their last meeting, but it wasn’t enough as Albany walked away with the 88-72 victory.
Early in the contest against Albany, it seemed like the game would be much like the first meeting as the visiting team jumped out to a 24-3 lead against Milaca.
“We came out really flat,” said Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson.
That flat start led to Anderson pulling the starters and bringing in the second group. The second unit, led by sophomore Lewis Wolbert, was able to get the Wolves back into the game, as Milaca trailed only by 11 points at the break.
Wolbert finished with 11 points in the contest and Anderson praised the job he did coming off the bench. “He (Wolbert) was pretty special to see play. He played a really great game for us,” said Anderson.
Returning from the break, Milaca was able to cut the deficit to single digits, but Albany was able to hold the Wolves at bay, holding on for the 16-point win.
Though falling in defeat to the Huskies, the Wolves were very encouraged by what the team showed against a ready to play Albany team. “We looked at the numbers against Albany and it wasn’t a time where you could say they had an off night. They hit 16 threes and we still gave them a run for their money. They played some great basketball against us and we were right there against them,” said Anderson.
Tyler Resenbrink added 15 points in the loss.
The defeat dropped Milaca to 1-12 on the year.
Even though the results haven’t shown in the win column, the Wolves have been showing improved play in their last stretch of games as the four contests have seen Milaca lose by an average of 9.5 points. Anderson attributes that success to the team’s defense. “We have found our identity the last few games, which is our defense,” said Anderson, as the team has moved to a 1-3-1 zone in the half court.
That change has led to more steals and deflected balls which has also led to more competitive games for the Wolves. In the last four games the defense has attributed to over 10 steals per contest for the team which would put the Wolves in the top part of the Granite Ridge.
In order for these competitive games to turn into wins for the Wolves, Anderson looks for two things to be improved, rebounding and turnovers.
Now entering into the final stretch of games for Milaca, the Wolves feel confident about what they can achieve. “I think we could win all of them. I feel really good about those,” said Anderson.
Milaca started that stretch March 4, as they traveled to Royalton.
