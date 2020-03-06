The last time the Milaca girls basketball team and Foley met, the Wolves were able to run away with a 58-39 victory over the Falcons. Just over two weeks later, Foley, the ninth seed in section 6AA, was able to upset Milaca 49-47 on Feb. 27 on the Wolves’ home court, ending their season.It was a heart-breaking loss for Milaca, as senior guard Emylee Kohlgraf explained. “I wasn’t ready for my season to be done yet, I just wanted to keep playing with my friends, a lot of emotions,” said Kohlgraf. The Falcons and Wolves battled to an 18-16 halftime score, with Milaca failing to get it offense working. Maggie Westling, who was able to go off for a monster game in the two team’s last meeting to the tune of 26 points and 18 rebounds, struggled to get going in the first half after picking up two fouls early allowing the Falcons to keep the game close. Back after the break, Milaca was able to get some breathing room building a five-point lead, but every time the home team would make a run, Foley would respond and cut into the lead. The Falcons were able to grab a brief lead late into game, but Milaca seemed to have the game in hand with a four-point lead with just over four minutes left, but turnovers doomed the Wolves according to head coach Lance Dalbey. “We played well enough to beat them, we had them dead to rights if we took care of the ball a little bit better. It wasn’t one possession, it wasn’t one play, it wasn’t anything, just kind of the way the ball bounced,” stated Dalbey. The Wolves turned over the ball multiple times down the stretch, but were still in position to send the game to overtime after a Westling basket tying the game at 47-47 with just over 10 seconds on the clock. The Falcons were able to drive the ball the length of the court and score on a last second lay-up as Milaca’s last second heave missed its mark, ending the Wolves’ postseason run. “We just saw a really good evenly matched basketball game, the scale tipped in the last minute in their favor and that was where they nailed us. It was a series of unfortunate events,” said Dalbey. Westling finished with 15 points in the game while senior Miranda Broberg added 13 in the loss. Milaca finished its season 15-12 in Dalbey’s first season taking over as head coach for the Wolves. Dalbey attributes the success to the seniors and their leadership they provided. “They meant everything this season. I remember coming in here in the middle of June terrified to meet those kids cause was a little reluctant and a little nervous, but the seniors were incredible good leaders, I can’t say enough about to have three seniors to give as much as they gave,” said Dalbey. Milaca will have to replace 1000-point scorer Broberg as well as Kohlgraf and Jalen Taylor. The Wolves will now enter the offseason before hitting the hardwood next winter.
Milaca basketball falls in tight affair to end season
- Michael Pappas
-
- Updated
- 0
Michael Pappas
