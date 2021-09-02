2020 Results: Girls eighth in GRC, 10th in Section 5A. Boys seventh in GRC, 17th in Section 5A
The new season will bring new challenges for the Milaca Cross Country Team.
With the addition of a new class to some of Minnesota’s high school sports, cross country will see a new change as it will now feature a three level system compared to the two of years past.
Milaca will be directly affected by the move as it will now join Class AA for cross country compared to the Class A they have been a part of.
Having the change in format will definitely provide a step up in competition for the Wolves said Milaca Head Coach Dave Dillian while offering a solution. “It’s a new challenge. Bigger schools, faster times so that just means we will have to work a little bit harder,” he said.
Some of that training for the jump in classes started back in June as soon as the track season ended according to Gabe Jergens. “We had a core group of people running together before splitting off later in the summer,” said Jergens, a sophomore who will factor in at the varsity level for Milaca.
Now kicking into the regular season for cross country, the young squad looks to build on a steady offseason throughout the year to be running their best in the final meets. “We are going to be young but they are really really good kids and they work hard. I think we will see some improvement as we go. We are going to work on trying to get better every week so that we can be competitive come October,” said Dillan.
Apart of peaking at the right time will be consistent training and racking up distance ran thinks Jergens. “The main thing for training is to get the miles in, be consistent and work with our teammates,” he said.
Added with wanting to improve is providing that support to each other to continue to push to get better believes Triniti Neuhart, one of the few seniors on the Wolves’ squad. “I think us supporting each other is one of the best things we can do right now,” she said.
Support by the older runners will prove key to the success of the Milaca girls’ squad as they will be missing standout runner in Brittany Hansen, who graduated last spring.
Replacing a runner of Hansen’s caliber will not be easy but Dillan hopes some of the returning runners can step up. “There’s a few questions there to see who’s going to be running there. I like the way they all look but we’ll see how they look once we get to competitive races,” said Dillan.
For the Milaca boys, they will return a solid trio of runners in Andrew Freese, William Nord and Jergens who all will look to make strides to drop time for the Wolves. After those three runners, there will be competition to fill out the rest of the varsity runners.
Neuhart believes both teams can come through to produce at a competitive level as the season marches on. “I think a lot of our older people will pull through and get where they want to get and our younger kids have so much talent. There’s a lot of potential here,” she said.
Milaca will get the chance to demonstrate that potential starting Aug. 30 as they hosted an early season meet at Stones Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.