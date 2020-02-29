Princeton’s Tyler Wells was able to complete his undefeated season, winning the state title in wrestling at the 106 weight-class on Feb. 29 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. Wells, as a freshman, was able to defeat Cash Raymond of Simley for the title by a score 11-3, securing him first place.
Tyler was not the only Wells who found success at the state meet, as brother Zack placed third after beating Carson Tschudi of Delano 6-4 at 145. Wells finished his season at 45-1 with his one loss coming at the state tournament.
Tigers Kyle Boeke and Landen Parent both finished sixth after suffering injuries forcing them to bow out early in their respective matches as well as also forcing them to forfeit their next round contests.
Senior Ian Hanson of Milaca was the lone Wolf to advance to the second day, but fell in his first match of the day to Carey Vanier of CDH, bouncing him from the tournament.
Princeton’s Parker Adkins was able to advance to the second day as well, but fell in his first match in wrestle-backs.
The Union-Times will be providing a more in-depth dive into Milaca and Princeton’s performances in the next edition of the paper.
