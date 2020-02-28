Six Princeton and three Milaca wrestlers each made the trip to the Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 28 to begin their quests for a state title. After the first day, Tyler Wells at 106, Landen Parent at 126 and Kyle Boeke at 132 each still had their title quests alive as all three moved on to the semifinals.
Wells, Boeke and Parent were each able to win their first two matches to set themselves up with the opportunity to wrestle for a state title, if able to win one more match.
Ian Hanson and Zack Wells were both able to win their first contest before falling in the quarterfinals. Hanson lost to Jace Demmers of SCWE falling at 3:57, while Wells lost in heartbreaking fashion. The junior entered into his match up undefeated at 42-0, but lost a tight contest to Jake Davis of Thief River Falls, by a 5-4 decision.
Princeton’s Ethan Ballweber, Parker Adkins and Milaca’s Bodee Zens and Brody Ash each fell in their opening round matches and fell into the wrestle-backs with a shot at third place still alive.
Looking to tomorrow, Wells will face 40-3, Nolan Reiter of BILA, Boeke takes on 41-2 Charlie Pickell from MAWE, and Parent will battle with 45-3 Chase DeBlaere of Simley.
