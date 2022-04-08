2021 Results: 2-19 (1-13 in GRC) Lost to Pierz, 21-4 in Section 6AA Round of 16
Collaboration is going to be key for the Milaca softball team this season.
Moving into the Mitchel Vedders’ led season on the diamond for the Wolves, the longtime Milaca wrestling coach will be embarking into his first season at the helm for a softball team.
Knowing this, Vedders and the rest of the coaching staff plans to use a joint attack to prepare the Wolves for the upcoming season. “It is collaboration, all the way,” said Vedders with the staff made up of Ellen Greener, Angela Helle, Randy Johnson and Jenny Sommerlot will all combine to get the most out of Milaca this season.
As to how Vedders was picked to lead the united effort came down to the new coach’s proximity to the program.
Being familiar with Wolves’ program, Vedders knew both Angele Helle, his sister, and Greener, who would make solid head coaches for the team, were not able to handle the full time duties this year.
So Vedders agreed to fill in. “We are in a transition point right now. Angele Helle and Ellen Greener are capable varsity level coaches but they both have life things going on right now so I offered myself,” explained Vedders, who grew up around softball, as both his father and him alike played growing up.
Getting helped out with the group effort put together to help with some of the finer aspects of softball, Vedders knows how to coach. “Motivation, excitement, passion for the game, work ethic, hustle; all those things don’t change sport to sport. I can bring those pieces,” he said.
Preparing for the season, the Wolves will return a solid group of athletes that have appeared at the varsity level for other Milaca sports. “We have the best girl athletes in the school. You look at the stars are from basketball, volleyball, they are on our softball team,” said Vedders.
With those standouts, included is Paige Maurer, Lily Roehl and Maggie Westling, who hit .463, .380 and .302, respectively for the Wolves last season.
Returning the strong hitting, pitching will be the key to success this season with the Wolves having lost two of the main arms from last season’s squad.
“We have a great defensive team, we have a great offensive game; the key piece is the pitching that we are developing,” said Vedders.
Back to the team with pitching experience will be Ashley Droogsma and Josie Linder, who combined for just 20 innings last season toeing the rubber.
Milaca opened the season with a 14-0 loss to Princeton.
