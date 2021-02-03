Milaca’s Aiden Mikla was picked to be one of the Wolves’ AAA Award winner representing the school at the Sub-Section level. Now, Mikla was picked to advance even further as he was able to win the Sub-Section 18.
The AAA Award is given to those high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 GPA or higher, participate in MSHSL sponsored athletics and fine art activities.
Mikla plays football, runs track and sings choir for Milaca.
Mikla was joined by Avery Herbst to represent the school, but Mikla was able to continue to advance.
Mikla’s football coach, Kevin Armbrust was happy to see the senior awarded for the work he has put into all facets of his high school career. “He [Mikla] is clearly very deserving of the awards, not only on paper, but more importantly by character. Aiden has always been a great leader by example. It takes a tremendous amount of responsibility and drive to excel in multiple disciplines simultaneously, and I can only imagine the number of hours he quietly cultivated that leadership while no one was watching,” said Armbrust, who is head coach of Milaca’s varsity program.
Mikla will now continue his journey, now representing the school at the regional level.
