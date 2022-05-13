Let's say you're a single parent (female or male) with three kids — two in school, one younger who needs daycare — and your job, which is 30 miles away, pays you about $40,000 a year, although there are many, many who make less than that.
You fill your gas tank on the weekend in Minnesota for the next week and the average price of a gallon of gas spiked three cents three days ago to $4.10 for regular in Minnesota. So that fill of gas cost somewhere near $60 and besides your 60 miles a day going to work you might drive a few more miles for a second job, or possibly to other towns to watch your children in their sports events, be they school-related or outside of school.
It was a tough winter as far as the number of cold days goes and energy costs soared about 30 percent for many, taking a bigger bite out of your paycheck. Maybe, if you are renting, your rent went up as it did for many.
Consumer prices were up 8.3% last month from a year ago and you had to shop diligently to find coupon deals at the grocery store. Someone reported on WCCO Radio this week that they were paying 65 cents for a dozen eggs but that the price had soared to more than $3. Not that it was noticeable but consumer prices, at 8.3%, were below the 8.5% figure in March that was the highest in 41 years in the U.S.
Food prices rose 1% in April and are up nearly 11% from a year ago, in part, we're told because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia that has affected grain prices.
And now, by next Monday, you have to pay your real estate taxes, maybe around $1,000 for the first half of the year. There goes the money you were going to use to buy new tires for your 10-year-old car, or for fixing the transmission on that car whose odometer is approaching 200,000 miles
If you're on a fixed income the rate of inflation likely hits you harder. A newspaper story on Thursday told about a 57-year-old veteran from Virginia who retired on disability in 2015 and has switched to chicken from beef. His 22-year-old truck is no longer reliable and the price of used vehicles is prohibitive. "I don't know how people on a fixed income can buy a vehicle now," he said.
If you want some somewhat-good news in this time of high inflation, be advised that the report from Washington on Wednesday showed the cost of used cars dropping 0.4% and prices for appliances and clothing going down 0.8%. But those figures likely won't result in anyone turning cartwheels.
And if you want some bad news, inflation is expected to remain high well into 2023, according to economists. Lest you think I'm exaggerating about the plight of many Americans, AARP magazine reports that there are 10 million senior citizens who are at the poverty level in our country of 335,000,000. And there are plenty of others than the 10 million in the same boat.
What can you do to make a go of it? There are lots of hardworking people struggling to make ends meet with no quick fix on the horizon. That doesn't seem fair in this land of plenty. For example, Southwest Airlines reports that it foresees much higher revenue and profits this year, its average fare going up 32% the first three months of this year.
You can hardly blame those who bring up the old saying about the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.
SPORTS MEMORIES
May 10, 1962 - In the first track meet ever at the new cinder track at John Harvey Field, Princeton finished second to Cambridge in a triangular. Individual winners for Princeton were Lyle Anderson in the mile, Marv Top in the high jump, Rick Hobert in the pole vault, and Rick Robideau in the 100-yard dash.
May 11, 1967 - Princeton won the fifth annual Princeton Invitational. The only firsts were by Steve Carlson in the mile and freshman Tom Meyer in the two mile . . . Art Skarohlid struck out nine in a four-hit 3-0 win over Mora.
May 10, 1972 -.Ron Deglmann (7 innings,14 strikeouts) and Luther Dorr (2 innings, 4 strikeouts) pitched as the town team beat Clear Lake 17-3. George Sanford and Tom Enger each drove in four runs . . . Ken Ruis cleared 13 feet in the Princeton Invitational to break his own school record in the pole vault . . . Princeton lost to Minneapolis Washburn in a high school baseball tournament but freshman Pete Steinhagen went the distance, gave up only two hits and struck out eight
May 12, 1977 - Jim Bowden added an inch and a half to his school high jump record with a jump of 6'6" in a meet at Monticello. He also won the 880 . . . Fred Jenson struck out 11 in an 8-3 win over Milaca . . . Flat Iron Tavern beat Zim City Masonry 77-69 in the championship game of the city basketball league. Buzz Johnson led Flat Iron with 31 points.
May 13, 1982 -David Fischer got the win in a come-from-behind 6-5 win over Foley, Brian Dorr driving in the winning run, and Dorr pitched a win over Braham that left the Tigers tied for the RRC lead. Both were sophomores . . . David Sanborn shot a 78 for Princeton's best round in the Elk River Invitational . . . Lynn Rosen's 92 led the girls golf team in an invitational at Cambridge.
May 7, 1987 - Karry Schimming broke her own school record in the discus with a throw of 112'5" and ReNee Zeroth broke the two-year-old record of Sarah Sheehan in the 300-meter hurdles . . . Jason Miller beat North Branch 2-1 and Marco Voce beat Mora 8-2 for the Tiger baseball team . . . Karen Bromberg was sixth with an 86 in the Elk River Invitational as PHS finished ninth among 23 schools, and Judy Bornholdt was 11th with an 89.
May 7 1992 - Jamie Cox struck out 16 in a 3-2 win over Mora and also homered in three straight games . . . The softball team won four conference games to move up to 9-0 for the season. Corrine Lundell had a 7-0 record and a 0.00 ERA . . . Mark Freitag won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team in a triangular with Cambridge and Milaca . . . Shirley Lommel of Princeton had a hole in one at the Milaca course.
May 8, 1997 - After losing 8-6 to Monticello in the Tiger Classic Princeton beat Duluth Denfeld 10-0 and Brainerd 6-5 as Mark Beattie was 6-for-10 in the tournament and Dan Patnode was 5 for-9 with a homer. Kirk Henchen had a three-run homer against Monticello . . . The softball team clinched the Rum River title as Erin Gunderson beat Sauk Rapids 7-1 and Chisago Lakes 3-2.
May 9, 2002 - PHS grad Jenny Cartwright won the No. 5 singles title for North Dakota in the conference tennis meet and was fifth at No 1 doubles . . . Ryane Miller shut out Mora 10-0 in softball and Genna VanHooser shut out Pine City 10-0 . . . Dan Grot beat Mora 1-0 in baseball, pitching a 4-hitter and striking out nine.
May 10, 2007 - Hannah Packer placed third for PHS at a golf meet in Milaca and fourth at Purple Hawk in Cambridge . . . PHS swept Monticello in a baseball doubleheader, 7-6 and 10-8, and beat Rogers 10-0. Winning pitchers were Mitch Larsen, Karl Boettcher and Phil Klaphake. Larsen had seven hits in the three games.
May 10, 2012 - The girls track team was second at the Princeton Invitational as Jadyn Bonasera won both the shot put and discus. Amanda Groebner won the pole vault and Anna Oakes the 200-meter dash . . . Connor Whitcomb was medalist with a 38 in a conference golf meet at Little Falls.
May 11, 2017 - The girls track team won the Chuck Johnson Invitational at Princeton as Kayla Ende won the 300-meter hurdles . . . Lucas Ostlund shot a career best 88 in a a golf meet at Cambridge.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
