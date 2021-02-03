Coming up on a month of time in the pool, Princeton Boys Swim and Diving Head Coach Lindsy Paurus is starting to get a good idea of what the team can do this swimming season. After suffering a 94-87 loss to Monticello on Jan. 28 at the Princeton Pool, Paurus believes the team has the talent to flip the results next time.
“I know we can beat Monticello; the question is, will they?” Paurus asked.
Though being defeated by the hands of the Magic, there were many positives to take from the meet according to Paurus. One of those positives was Senior, Tony McNiff’s performance in the water. “He [McNiff] is doing phenomenally. He’s really been pushing,” said Paurus on McNiff, who was able to take first in all of his events against the Magic while also dropping time.
McNiff’s success in the pool is even catching the senior off-guard. “It feels really good to be where I am at now, especially because I wasn’t expecting to be at the times I am at right now or the scores for diving I am at right now,” he said, as his 57.85 time in the 100-yard butterfly and his score of 246.45 both placed him comfortably in first.
Joining McNiff as winners of their events were Pau Valdivieso in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:17.61 and Cadyn Miller in the 100 freestyle, swimming a 56.47. Princeton’s 400 freestyle relay made up of McNiff, Metsala, Miller and Liam Torborg and the 200 freestyle relay, involving the same quartet also placed first.
If Princeton hopes to defeat Monticello next time they run into each other, the upperclassmen on the team must step up said Paurus. “We are struggling a little bit with our upperclassmen but the younger ones are pushing them,” she said.
McNiff agrees that the team needs to step up and doesn’t think beating the Magic is asking too much of the group. “We just need everybody to give it their all and step up. They weren’t too far out of reach,” said McNiff.
Up next for the Tigers is another rematch against a Cambridge-Isanti team that Princeton faced off against just weeks ago. The Tigers traveled to the Bluejackets’ pool on Feb. 4, aiming to walk away victorious.
