Many athletes spend most of their high school years striving to advance to a possible state meet.
The Wolves’ Taylar Bockoven was able to bypass that and do it before even becoming an eighth grader, as Bockoven was able to place second in pole vault at the Section 5A Track Meet in hot conditions during the meet at St. John’s University, securing the young Milaca athlete a trip to the Class A State Meet. Bockoven will be the lone Wolf to represent Milaca at the meet.
Bockoven reached 9-08.00 in the section meet, falling just behind the winner from Paynesville in Rebekah Walz, who cleared 10-02.00 to grab first place.
Advancing to the state meet, even caught Bockoven off guard as the seventh grader didn’t expect to make it past sections. “It was really surprising,” she said adding that both her and her coach were excited by the results.
“The state meet is not usually a place for seventh grade athletes, as it takes most athletes years of practice and workouts. Taylar has natural abilities and gifts, which have helped to propel her to the heights she has achieved,” said Milaca Track Co-Head Coach Jeremy Mikla, further painting a picture of how impressive the feat was by Bockoven.
Though making the state meet in her first season as a member of the Milaca varsity program, the sky is the limit for how much Bockoven can continue to improve over the years if she continues to pursue improvement the way she does, according to Mikla. “She (Bockoven) has a ways to go to improve her technique in the pole vault, which will come, mostly because of her drive and dedication,” he said.
For now, Bockoven remains focused on the task at hand and hopes to possibly reach a new height during the state meet. “I just really want to PR (Personal record) and know I did good,” she said.
Bockoven traveled to St. Michael Albertville on June 18, to follow through on her goal, aiming to do her best at the Class A State Meet.
Other Wolves place in sections
Besides Bockoven, Milaca saw several other athletes wrap up their season with strong finishes.
Seniors Treyton Hardy and Jack Olson were both one spot away from qualifying for state, as both achieved third place finishes. Hardy, in the 800-meter dash, raced to a 2:03.12 while Olson’s shot put of 47-04.00 earned the pair bronze medals.
Hardy also earned Academic All-State honors with his performance.
Joining Olson and Hardy as other medal winners were the girls’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays while senior Aiden Mikla placed sixth in pole vault.
“Very proud of the efforts of our athletes,” said Jeremy Mikla on the results the Wolves turned in on the day.
