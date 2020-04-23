Minnesota took a step towards normal life amid the coronavirus chaos April 17, as Gov. Tim Walz announced the expansion of acceptable outdoor activities. The list of allowable activities now includes boating, fishing, hunting, hiking and, to the pleasure of the Princeton and Milaca golf courses, golfing.
The new order, which kicked in on April 18, allows people to engage in these outdoor pastimes as long as they maintain six-feet of distance from each other and avoid crowded places.
After hearing the news, The Princeton Golf Course and Stone’s Throw Golf Course had to quickly set up in order to accommodate the eager golfers wanting to get out of the house during the COVID-19 quarantine. “It was a scramble,” said Princeton Golf Course Director of Operations, Brian Schroeder. “We heard rumors early Friday morning, then we got the okay in the afternoon later that day.”
While quickly finding a way to be able to host all of the golfers that would turn out, a plan to keep the players safe had to be formed as well.
“We developed a system to disinfect the golf carts every time they came in. It proved to be the hardest thing to do on Saturday, we had a really busy day and that proved to be a challenge but the staff was awesome,” explained Schroeder.
Milaca’s Stone’s Throw course found many of the same rules that the Princeton course uses to work for them as well with a couple of added modifications according to Wendy Hoeck, a manager at the course.
“Carts are sanitized between uses, we are asking people to keep a six-foot distance, one person per cart unless they live in the same household, requiring people to call ahead to get tee times so people don’t gather and we have hand sanitizer available,” said Hoeck. “Anything that gets touched, gets sanitized.”
Stone’s Throw has a zero tolerance for those who do not follow the social distancing guidelines. “If the rules are not followed, they will be asked to leave,” stated Hoeck. “Above all, we want people to have fun and be safe.”
With the weekend being Minnesota’s first available time to golf since last season, people flocked to the courses once the news was broke. “It was insane, from the first tee time to about 4:52 p.m., it was completely filled,” said Schroder. Both courses have now added time in-between tee times to allow for the influx of people as well as distancing the golfers.
Now that golf courses have opened, providing a reasonably safe way to get out of the house, it shows progress in this difficult time. “It’s just hope for everyone, a step towards living normally or just even getting out of the house,” said Schroder.
