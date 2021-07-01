Five local competitors placed at the recent Dairy Days competition.
Dairy Days was held on Thursday, June 24th at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds in Brainerd. There were 20 exhibitors and 26 head of cattle. The judge was Denny Popp.
Summer Schepper, Princeton, won Junior Champion with a Jersey fall calf and Kaitlyn Byker, Milaca, won Reserve Champion with her Holstein winter calf. Receiving Senior Champion was Raymond Kokett, Little Falls, with his Holstein 3 year old cow and Jenna Caughey, Brainerd, won Reserve Champion with her Holstein Sr. 2 year old cow. Junior Showmanship went to Aubree Byker, Milaca, and Audrey Hollencamp, Milaca, got 2nd place. Kaitlyn Byker, Milaca, won Intermediate Showmanship and Lydia Kokett, Little Falls, received 2nd place. Senior Showmanship went to Daniel Kokett, Little Falls, and Jenna Caughey, Brainerd, got 2nd.
Sponsors of this year’s show were Crow Wing County Farm Bureau, Mille Lacs County ADA, Compeer Financial, Neighborhood National Bank, Modern Farm Equipment, and Crow Wing County ADA.
