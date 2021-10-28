The Little Falls football team entered the contest against the Wolves winless in seven tries so far this season.
Milaca figured if it could win the turnover battle while playing solid defense, the Flyers would make it eight straight losses.
However, the Wolves lost three fumbles on the night while Little Falls found a way to exploit Milaca’s passing defense on the way to a shocking 41-18 win on Claffy Field on Oct. 20 in the regular season finale for both teams.
In the defeat, the Wolves allowed 351 yards through the air while five scores via the Flyers’ passing attack as Little Falls found success throwing the ball in less than ideal conditions on the rainy night.
“They found a way to really exploit our pass defense early and we dug ourselves that hole,” said Armbrust on the loss.
Little Falls was able to get its passing game going from the opening kick as the Flyers’ quarterback Austin Neu quickly delivered on a 68-yard strike to grab the 7-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game.
After a few empty possessions for both teams a punt by Milaca to Little Falls saw the Flyers return the punt all the way to the Wolves’ 15-yard line.
Although Milaca was able to hold and force the field goal attempt, after the ball sailed through the uprights, the Wolves trailed 10-0. That score would hold for the remainder of the quarter as the first ended with Little Falls driving again into Wolves’ territory.
The Flyers would again find success through the air and complete the drive early in the second quarter to build their lead up to 17-0 with all the momentum on Little Falls’ side.
Trailing by 17, Milaca’s offense would answer with a scoring drive of its own capped by a Jack Schoenborn score to cut the lead to 17-6 with the Wolves attempting to claw their way back into the game.
But as quickly as Milaca cut into the lead, Little Falls would again answer with a long touchdown pass to build their lead back up, this time to 18 points.
Again trying to answer, the Wolves would see the turnovers rear their head as a fumble gave the ball back to the Flyers.
Little Falls made Milaca pay for the turnover with yet another passing score to take the daunting 31-6 lead.
Though Milaca would score the last touchdown of the half, another Schoenborn run, the Wolves trailed 31-12 at the break.
Back after halftime, the Wolves would again answer with a scoring drive ended by Schoenborn once again to cut the lead to 31-18 as that score would hold until the fourth quarter.
Cutting the lead to 13 would be as close as Milaca would get however, as Little Falls would score the final 10 points of the game in the fourth to end the contest at 41-18.
Schoenborn’s big night of 170 yards on 29 carries and three score proved not to be enough in the loss to Little Falls.
Suffering the defeat to the Flyers, the Wolves finished their regular season at 4-4 while Little Falls moved to 1-7 on the year.
Section 5AAA Playoffs
Though ending the year on a two game losing streak, the Wolves were still able to secure an opening round home game for the Section 5AAA playoffs as a familiar foe will come to Claffy Field.
In the four versus five match up, Milaca will host St. Cloud Cathedral in a rematch of a 40-16 win for the Wolves back on Oct. 1.
Having the big win in hand over the Crusaders won’t change the preparations for the Wolves said Armbrust. “Anything can happen; we just have to be ready to play.”
A big key to a possible victory for Milaca will be winning the turnover battle as in the two losses to end the year, the Wolves had 10 giveaways.
If Milaca is able to protect the ball, it should put itself in a good position to win. “It reassuring to know that when we protect that ball we play pretty well and when we don’t, we don’t. We have to protect the ball,” said Armbrust.
Milaca and Cathedral squared off on Oct. 26 as the winner will advance to play top-seeded Annandale on Oct. 30 at the Cardinals’ field.
