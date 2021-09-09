Entering into the year for the Milaca football team, there would no doubt have been a learning curve for the Wolves.
Having to replace loads of talent on both sides of the ball, Milaca aimed to best prepare its squad for the season opener against the always-tough Litchfield Dragons.
However, the Dragons proved to be too much for the Wolves as Litchfield rolled to a 32-8 victory over Milaca on Sept. 3 at Claffy Field.
“A lot of guys were gaining their first varsity experience,” said Milaca Head Coach Kevin Armbrust.
Though suffering the defeat, Armbrust and the rest of the team was able to take away some good things from the loss. “I did see a lot of positive things from the performance the guys showed,” said Armbrust.
As the contest began, Litchfield wasted no time scoring, going ahead by an early 7-0 advantage.
Taking over after the Dragons’ score, the Wolves were able to move the ball well but failed to have their drive result in points, punting the ball away.
Following the punt, Litchfield was able to solve the Milaca defense, marching down the field and taking the 13-0 lead just before the end of the first quarter.
Back for the second quarter, the Dragons were able to score 13 more points to propel themselves to a 26-0 halftime advantage.
Into the second half, Litchfield was able run clock while adding another score with a 32-0 lead into the fourth.
The Wolves were able to add a late touchdown on the legs of running back Jack Schoenborn with a successful two-point conversion but that would be as close as Milaca would get in the loss.
Though being shut out until late into the fourth quarter, the Wolves were able to move the ball well, totaling 342 yards of total offense.
Seeing that much yardage without resulting in more than one score is an area that Armbrust knows must improve going forward. “We just have to finish those drives,” he said.
Schoenborn was able to finish his night rushing for 184 yards and a score in his debut as the lead back.
Making his varsity debut at quarterback was Wolves’ Dylan Greninger, who completed 8-20 passes for 99 yards while throwing two interceptions.
As the team moves forward with Greninger at QB, Armbrust expects to see the Wolves make more use of Greninger’s ability to throw the ball to result in more point for the Wolves. “We’ve always had a really strong run game but with the quarterback we have now, it’s a strength of his to throw. We look to make use of that going ahead,” he said.
After taking on the tough Dragons, it doesn’t get any easier for Milaca as a trip to Albany looms for the team.
Battling on the Huskies, Armbrust’s goal for the team is a simple one. “We look for more improvement and to do some of those things better than we did last week.”
The Wolves traveled to Albany on Sept. 10 to battle the Huskies on the gridiron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.