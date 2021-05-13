Area legislators say the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, and the surrender of emergency powers, is not happening fast enough.
“I am glad we’re moving that way, I just wish it was faster and more immediate,” Sen. Andrew Matthews, R-Princeton, said in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement regarding the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions.
The choice to wear masks or enforce other restrictions should be left up to individuals and businesses, Matthews argued.
“We could leave it up to the local business owners and the customers to decide if they want to go in and wear a mask, or if business wants to require a mask on their premises,” Matthews said. “They can make that decision on their own, but I don’t think that we have a need for top-down mandates from the state.”.
Rep. Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, raised concerns over the messaging, saying she has heard from constituents confused and concerned about how this will impact schools — particularly for graduation. She was concerned about the restrictions on interior graduation ceremonies, versus outdoors. She argued it was unfair to students to maintain restrictions on indoor graduation ceremonies, when not all school districts could hold an outside ceremony to work around the restrictions before May 28.
Both legislators also criticized Walz’s continued use of emergency powers. Matthews and Erickson argued that his powers should be ended, as there is no longer the urgency that necessitates such power. While supporters have argued revoking those powers could hamper some of the state’s responses to the pandemic, Erickson argued those measures could be reinstated through the normal process of lawmaking.
“The issue here has been that the governor has shut out the Legislature, and we are equal branches of the government,” Erickson said. “There’s the judiciary, the executive and the legislative, but the legislative has been shut out. So if he would end them (emergency powers), then we could officially ... debate with him if he needs to reinstate some of these programs.”
Matthews also would like to see Walz end his emergency powers. He argued that the requirements for ending the powers have continually changed throughout the pandemic.
“I’ve kind of noticed how, over the last year, they’ve been laid out and the goal posts seem like they keep getting moved further and further back,” he said. “Last year it started with, you know, a two-week pause, then a month pause.”
Walz announced May 6 a new executive order sunsetting many restrictions placed on Minnesotans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order immediately ended capacity limits for outdoor dining and events as well as the mandatory closing time for bars and restaurants.
Come May 28 the order also will lift the remaining capacity and distancing limits for indoor events and gatherings — though the mask mandate will remain. Once 70% of Minnesotans ages 16 and up are vaccinated, or by July 1, the mask mandate will be ended.
