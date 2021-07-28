The Princeton Post 216 Legion baseball team found itself sitting in a good position after taking their first Sub State 13 Playoff game with a 2-1 win over the Minneapolis Lakers on July 21 on Solheim Field as the Tigers were able to hold off a late inning rally for the victory.
In the team’s next two games in the two following nights, they were not as fortunate as a pair of sixth inning rallies by Minneapolis Washburn followed by a rematch against the Lakers resulted in 3-2 and 5-3 losses, ending Post 216’s run in the playoffs in the double elimination bracket and ending their season.
“It was two late games situations where nothing went our way the last couple of innings,” said Legion Head Coach Troy Kinney on the endings to both contests.
Though dropping the last two games in the playoffs, Post 216 was able to get off on the right foot thanks to ace, Mitchell Krone.
Starting off as the Sub State 13 playoffs as the second seed in the six-team tournament, the Tigers first took on the third-seeded Lakers with Krone on the mound ready to roll.
Krone was masterful in his time on the mound as the Princeton offense was able to stake the senior to a 2-0 lead going into the top of the seventh.
A leadoff double, that just missed being a homerun, put a bit of pressure on Krone to lock down the victory.
With a RBI ground out to make it a single run game, Krone was able to secure the last out himself catching an infield fly to propel the Tigers to the victory.
The victory set up the match up against Minneapolis Washburn, who was seeded first going into the playoff bracket.
Washburn rallies
Back the next night taking on the top seeded Minneapolis squad, Post 216 was able to jump out again to a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth with Washburn coming to the plate.
Minneapolis was able to put together a string of solid plate appearance resulting in three runs as they took the lead heading into what would now be Princeton’s final chance to tie the game.
The Tigers were not able to answer the Washburn rally, falling by that 3-2 score while being sent to the loser’s bracket.
Being knocked to the other side of the bracket gave the opportunity for rematch against the Lakers.
Lakers score four late
In the win or go home game, the Lakers were able to strike first, taking advantage of a throwing error to jump out to the 1-0 lead off of Princeton pitcher Kevin Rahe heading to the top of the fourth inning.
That score would remain the same until the top of the fifth where the Tigers found themselves in a prime position to tie or go ahead in the game with the bases loaded thanks to a single paired with two walks.
In the high leverage situation, the Lakers’ pitcher threw an erratic pitch that allowed Tigers’ Zach Schroeder to slide into home and tie the game at one apiece.
Princeton would not stop there as Krone would then hit a sacrifice fly, along with a throwing error to score two giving Post 216 the 3-1 lead late.
Rahe was able to cruise into the bottom of the sixth with the Tigers still holding on to the 3-1 lead.
The Lakers would not go quietly as a they were able mount a rally against Rahe, making the right hander work to get outs.
Minneapolis was able to cut the lead to a single run at 3-2 with two outs while Rahe looked to escape only allowing the single run.
With the bases loaded, Rahe uncorked a wild pitch that allowed the Lakers’ to tie the game followed by a Texas league single to bring propel the Lakers in front.
“They were making contact really well and they were just hitting it where we weren’t, it just allowed them to get on base that allowed them to score,” said Rahe on the inning that saw four Lakers cross the plate as they took the 5-3 advantage.
Now leading with the chance to shut the door on Princeton’s run in the playoffs, the Lakers were able to do just that ending Post 216’s year.
The Tiger’s finished the year at 17-9.
Offense struggles
In the three games in the Sub State playoffs, Princeton was only able to muster seven runs in three games.
Senior Catcher Cam Jensen noted that the mindset up to bat was solid and sometimes the hits just don’t go in your favor. “Our approaches at the plate were pretty good but the other pitchers were able to get us to roll over and hit it to guys where they were able to make plays in the field. You have to give props to them,” he said.
Princeton says goodbye to seniors
With the season now over for the Tigers, Princeton will now say goodbye to several seniors that had a big impact on the program.
“You want to leave it better than it came in and they definitely did that. Hats off to them, a great group of kids. It will be a class that will really be missed,” said Kinney on those departing.
“They have been great leaders the whole time, it’s going to be a big loss without them. We are going to have to have some people step up and fill those spots,” added Rahe.
Washburn advances
Minneapolis Washburn was able to advance out of Sub State 13 after winning the bracket as they will now travel to 2021 American Legion State Baseball Tournament starting July 29.
