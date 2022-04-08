The Milaca girls’ golf team will look to grow as the season wears on while focusing on individual goals. Aiming to accomplish those individual goals, the Wolves will also look to keep up the tradition of having fun while grinding away to get better according to Milaca Head Coach Heather Hoeck. “Have fun, relax, laugh it off. It’s making sure that they don’t get frustrated and that they are enjoying it because if they are enjoying it, you don’t realize you are practicing and getting better,” said Hoeck.
2021 Results: Fifth in GRC, Seventh in Section 6AA
Getting back to the top of the Granite Ridge might not happen this season for the Wolves’ girl golfers.
Only returning one golfer in Emma Larson from last season’s squad, it’s going to be a youth movement for Milaca on the links this year.
“It’s a young team. I’ll have one senior and one junior and the rest are all sophomores or younger,” said Milaca Head Coach Heather Hoeck, as senior Lydia Bauer looks to figure into the mix for the varsity lineup.
Though being so young, Hoeck likes what she has seen to this point from the underclassmen girls along with those returning but is keeping goals small into the year. “There’s a lot of potential but it’s going to be a rebuilding year. You can’t deny that when we are so young. But that doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish goals and get better and see where that brings us,” said Hoeck.
As the attention shifts to individual goals and accomplishments for the Wolves, Milaca will be led by the junior in Larson, who has her sights set on the state tournament. “She wants to continue to get better and make it to state,” said Hoeck. “She looks super good. She golfed a ton last summer and she’s really focused this year,” she added, as Larson fell just a couple shots of making it to state last season.
Besides Larson and Bauer, there will be a lot of unknowns this year for Milaca.
With the pressure of stepping in to fill the varsity lineup, there will be some tough times on the courses this season.
But, then comes in Hoeck’s continued philosophy of keeping things light will prove big during some of the stressful moments during rounds.
Keeping things in perspective while enjoying the chance to golf while keeping the maturing golfers level headed will be the biggest key to their improvement believes Hoeck. “Have fun, relax, laugh it off. It’s making sure that they don’t get frustrated and that they are enjoying it because if they are enjoying it, you don’t realize you are practicing and getting better,” she said.
Diving into the season starting April 14, at Stone Creek Golf Course in Foley, the Wolves began to work out the growing process while keeping their positive, fun-loving attitude strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.