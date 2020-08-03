As we make our way through the winter of our years, most of us find there are some good things about getting that old, and some not-as-good things, with the not-as-good, at least in in some cases, maybe passing up the list of good things.
Still, I wasn't prepared for what happened a couple days ago, although in retrospect it wasn't all that bad.
I was part way through my daily bike ride (that's a good thing, in response to the pandemic) and had made a 10-second stop at one of Princeton's gas station/convenience stores to find out what time it was so I would know how much of my hoped-for 60 minutes remained.
Just ready to resume riding, I heard someone yell, "Hey old-timer."
I tried reasonably hard not to respond, hoping it wasn't aimed at me, but finally snuck a peek toward the direction from which the words had come.
At first I didn't see anyone, figuring that affectionate (?) term had been aimed at someone else.
But, just as I was to resume riding, I saw a guy come around the corner that I knew. He had a smile on his face and that clued me in that he had been yelling at me.
If my math and my memory weren't failing me, I calculated that he was about eight years younger than me. I realized that probably gave him the right to call me an old-timer.
But I had never been called that before. And while I had been called much worse in the heat of some athletic battles, as well as during the 50-plus years of writing for Princeton newspapers, it was a bit of a surprise.
We shared a laugh from about 20 feet apart, I waved and then rode off with still about 25 minutes to go to hit the 60-minute mark I had in mind for that day.
It entered my mind that maybe I really have become an old-timer, whatever that is. So I decided the heck with it, I'd ride 10 extra minutes to hit 70 for the day just to prove — at least to myself — that I wasn't THAT old.
I looked up old-timer in the dictionary later on and here are some of the synonyms: ancient, elder, geriatric, golden-ager and oldster. Another source listed "old-fashioned person" as its third meaning, and another source said that in North America it means "an old person."
That set me to trying to figure out which one of those I was. I sure didn't want to be ancient, or geriatric. A few weeks away from being only 78, I wasn't sure "old person" was fitting in this day and age, and I'm not sure what a golden-ager is. I finally settled on "old-fashioned" as perhaps the nicest of all those terms.
Of course, there's that oft-repeated saying of "you're only as old as you feel." In some respects that's true, although the body, at least for me, can't do what it once did.
What I decided, after probably way too much thought, is that being called an old-timer isn't necessarily a bad thing. And since it was meant in jest anyway, it shouldn't cause me to lose any sleep.
I'll just have to live with becoming an old-timer. It's not all that bad.
Twins struggling at the plate so far
The good news is that major league baseball is back after four months of no games. The even-better news for fans of the Minnesota Twins is that the team is off to a 4-2 start through the first tenth of a 60-game season. Continuing that pace would likely make the team a division winner and perhaps even earn a bye for the first round of the elongated playoffs in October.
But, because of that shortened season, the present series with the Cleveland Indians has much more importance than it normally would this early in a regular 162-game season. The Indians, arguably, have the best group of starting pitchers in the American League and perhaps in all of baseball. And after a 2-0 loss last night (Thursday) it behooves the boys to get at least a 2-2 split in the series, not an easy task against quality pitching, with a loss already on the books.
Lost so far in the 4-2 start, including two wins over St. Louis, is the woeful hitting by many of the big hitters on the roster. After Thursday night's loss Josh Donaldson (.143), Max Kepler (.182), Eddie Rosario (.182), Mitch Garver (.154). Byron Buxton (.143) and Miguel Sano (.059, 1 hit) are hitting a combined .147 and have driven in only 10 runs. Back-up outfielder Jake Cave, in fact, is second on the team in RBIs with 6, in only 11 at-bats. Donaldson, the big-name off-season acquisition, has only three hits and has looked lost at the plate so far.
OK, we're only six games into the season and major league players are hitting only a combined .229 as pitchers have been dominating. National League hitting champ of 2019, Christian Yelich, is 1-for-27 (.037) and Jose Altuve, twice a NL batting champ, is hitting only .174. And that combined .229 average includes the fact that National League teams are using the designated hitter this season. The Twins are hitting .225 but averaging six runs a game because of two outbursts against the White Sox of 10 and 14 runs.
Normally, six-game performances are not a time to panic. And while panic is far from setting in for the Twins in a 4-2 start, the lack of hitting has been very apparent. Kepler started the season with homers in his first two at-bats and has only two singles in 20 at-bats since. Donaldson has a solo homer and his other two hits have been grounders to the opposite field. Even in the two wins over St. Louis in which the Twins scored nine runs, they managed only two hits and no runs in 8 2/3 innings against Cardinal relievers.
When I mentioned to a baseball guy earlier this week that the Cleveland series would be "huge," he disagreed, saying it was too early in the season. "Yes," I answered, "but the Indians have great pitching and are likely to be the Twins' main opposition in the division, although Chicago is much improved." And then came the 2-0 loss last night to Shane Bieber, the hottest pitcher in the majors.
All is not doom and gloom. The three National League castoffs picked up by the Twins in the off season - Kenta Maeda, Homer Bailey and Rich Hill - all won their first starts with a new team, something that has happened only three times in more than the last 110 years of major league baseball. And, except for a blip in a loss to the White Sox, the relief pitching has been outstanding. One sour note on the pitching front is that Jake Odorizzi will already have missed two starts after not taking his turn against the Indians tonight (Friday). Having your best pitcher from 2019 miss any number of starts in a shortened season is not good.
The time-worn saying that the major league baseball season is a marathon, and not a sprint, doesn't hold true this year. One bad week might do you in during this short season. The Twins have three games left with Cleveland this series and then go to Pittsburgh for four games against a team off to a 2-4 start. These next seven games will have a lot to do with how the Twins look a week from today when 22% of the season will already have gone by the boards. And, now that recent opponent St. Louis has had two games postponed today because of positive tests for the coronavirus, who knows what will happen next?
My plan is to start a daily diary today for the rest of the season and print it each week, much like we did the last half of the 2019 season when the Twins were so dominant. Maybe those batting averages will look a lot better next Friday.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 5, 1965 — It was announced that a donkey softball game would be played at the elementary school on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Princeton ladies softball team was to play a team of Jaycee members. Admission was $1 for adults, 50 cents for those 6 to 16.
Aug. 5, 1970 —Ron Deglmann pitched a one-hitter, struck out 14 and beat Mora in the North End League Legion baseball tournament. Al Miller had earlierpitched a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Milaca, striking out nine.
Aug. 6, 1975 — The town baseball team beat Pine City 2-1 in 10 innings in a playoff game. Dan Kne struck out 15 in 8 2/3 innings but Mike Arnold got the win in relief . . . The Legion baseball team finished 29-4, beating St. Michael-Albertville 2-1 in District 10 play, losing to Minnetonka 3-2, beating Coon Rapids 7-5 and losing 3-2 to Minnetonka in an elimination game.
Aug. 7, 1980 — Joel Johnson hit .423 for the Legion baseball team and drove in 28 runs. Les Nelson, 9-3 as a pitcher, hit .419. Johnson had 9 doubles, 6 triples and 4 homers . . .The Ziggy's slow-pitch softball team won the district Class B tournament with six straight wins and advanced to the state tournament with a 69-11 record.
Aug. 8, 1985 — Karen Bromberg and Jay Perbix won junior championships at Rum River Golf Club. Perbix's 68 was the lowest ever in a local junior tournament . . . Princeton beat Buffalo in the District 10 Legion baseball tournament at Princeton but then lost a 7-2 lead in an 8-7 loss to Pine City.
Aug. 9, 1990 — Lynn Salisbury won the men's title and Diane Weissenfluh the women's title in the city tennis tournament.
Aug. 10, 1995 —Princeton had a record of 3-2 in the District 10 Legion baseball tournament with wins over St. Louis Park, Hinckley and Coon Rapids.
Aug. 3, 2000 — John Gloege won a two-hole playoff with Rick Cotter to win the men's title at Princeton Golf Club, and Helen Sanborn edged Kelly Savage by two strokes for the women's title . . . The Princeton Panthers (20-6) won two playoff games to advance to the region tournament. Jason Miller beat Pine City 13-1 and Joe Nelson beat Pine City 10-4 as Chad Campbell homered in each game . . .The Legion baseball team went 1-2 in District 10 play, beating Mound and losing to Bloomington Gold and Dassel . . . In a Minnesota PGA pro-am held at the Princeton course, former club champion Steve Sanborn led all amateurs with a 70 on the par-71 course, despite one three-putt green and two penalty strokes for balls in the water.
Aug. 11, 2005 — Dennis Erickson won the senior men's title at Princeton Golf Club and RaeLee Johnson won the women's title . . . The Princeton Panthers beat Nowthen 1-0 in a seeding game for the region tournament as Jesse Zimmer pitched a three-hit shutout, and then beat Mora 5-4 in the first round of the region as Tony Stay hit a ninth-inning two-run homer to win the game. Stay and Brian Dorr each had three hits and Chad Carling and Jesse Zimmer each had two.
Aug. 12, 2010 — .The Princeton Panthers (25-9) lost 6-4 to Andover in an upset in the Region 1C tournament and then lost 2-1 to Isanti as the season ended. Eric Deglman was 4-0 for the year with an ERA of 0.97 and opponents batted only .197 against him. Joe Swanson was 9-4 and Josh Ludwig 6-1 . . . The Thompson Construction/PIA softball team won its 31-team district tournament with a 6-0 record and outscored its opponents 94-30.
Aug. 6, 2015 — The Legion baseball team lost 8-2 to Woodbury Blue in the state tournament, beat Grand Rapids 6-5 behind the pitching of Tanner Kinney, and then lost 3-2 to Hutchinson as Sam Archer homered. The team finished with a 25-5 record.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
