People who have lived in this area for a long time remember, and still talk about, a bank robbery in the '60s in Santiago, a tiny rural town about 14 miles west of Princeton. There's quite a story that goes with that event but one robbery that many may not remember as well is a bank robbery in Pease, nine miles away, 31 years ago. The guy who did it was apprehended not too long afterwards and I detailed the chain of events in a column that appeared on June 18, 1992, a few weeks later. If you're interested in one of the area's bank robberies, read on.)
On a movie screen the bank robber sometimes takes the money and buries it in the ground, waiting until later when the heat is off to recover the money and then slowly spend it, so as not to cause suspicion.
It didn't work out that way for the man accused of robbing the Pease branch of Princeton Bank back on April 22.
Jamie Allen Julson, a 20-year-old from Sauk Rapids, is waiting in jail for a trial in federal court on a charge of him robbing the Pease bank of $5,586, due in large part to the work of Mille Lacs County investigator Mike Swedin.
Swedin determined that Julson was a suspect even though he was wearing a mask when he robbed the bank the afternoon of April 22, bought a different car and a stereo system, and then put the remaining money in a camera bag and buried it in a gravel pit northeast of Milaca.
When Swedin unearthed the bag after negotiating with Julson's attorney, he found $1,134 of wet, bills. The car Julson bought has been impounded "so maybe the bank can get some of its money back," Swedin told me Tuesday.
The FBI has jurisdiction in bank robbery cases but both agents in the Duluth office of the FB I were out of the office when the robbery took place and Swedin, a Mille Lacs County investigator since 1987, began the initial investigation minutes after the 2:50 robbery.
"They [FBI agents] couldn't get here right away so Mike took the bull by the horns and went with it," said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Jules Zimmer. "It's typical of this work he does. He does exceptional work. It was nice to see the FBI recognized that."
Zimmer received a letter from the Minneapolis FBI office last week, Special Agent in Charge Nicholas O'Hara expressing his "deepest thanks and gratitude" to Swedin for his work on the case.
Swedin was one of many law enforcement personnel who were out in cars shortly after the robbery, looking for the suspect. Swedin had just brought a prisoner to the jail in Milaca when he heard the report. State Highway patrolman Tom Nelson of Princeton, who apprehended a robber of the Pease branch a few minutes after it was robbed in 1989, was one of those looking for the suspect in April and Swedin joked that officers hoped Nelson would come through again.
But when the car, described as a Maverick or Tempo, wasn't seen, Swedin began asking around. Marlyn Wolbert of Highway Auto told Swedin he'd seen a brown Tempo being driven in a suspicious manner shortly before the robbery and Swedin was off to the races.
Swedin thought he might know whose car fit the description and when he talked to a Milaca juvenile who had been seen with Julson shortly after the robbery, the juvenile "gave a good alibi" for Julson, Swedin said. But Swedin found out Julson "had been spending some money" and the juvenile, when questioned by Swedin again, admitted he hadn't been with Julson during the time of the robbery.
A search warrant was issued for the apartment in Sauk Rapids where Julson was living but he wasn't there at about 5:30 p.m. so an attempt-to-locate bulletin was sent out and a police officer from nearby Rice arrested Julson in Sauk Rapids about 7:45 p.m. the same day.
Swedin put in a lot of time on the case, about 17 hours on the day of the arrest, and Special Agent O'Hara noted that in his letter to Sheriff Zimmer that said, "Great work by Mike."
Swedin, who worked six years as a Mille Lacs County deputy and then for the Milaca Police Department for seven years before coming back to the county as an investigator in 1987, said a bank robbery is an unusual thing for his office.
"So anytime you get a high-profile thing like that, with somebody threatening with a gun, it's good to get it done so you don't have to worry about it anymore," Swedin said Tuesday.
It's also good for the citizens of Mille Lacs County to know they've got someone working as hard as Swedin, as do many other officers, to help make our area a better one in which to live.
SPORTS MEMORIES
May 2, 1963 - Princeton beat Braham and Ogilvie in track as Ray Wilhelm (133'7") set a school record in the discus, the record previously held by John Oliver. Dave Kendall set a John Harvey Field record in the880 with a time 2:16.2.
May 1, 1968 - Tom Enger, leading the PHS team i\n hitting at .406, pitched a 17-0 shutout over Ogilvie . . . The track team set five school records in winning its fifth straight Princeton Track Invitational. Tom Meyer shaved 11 seconds off the two-mile record, winning in 10:05.5. Earlier in the week the team broke three other school records.
May 3, 1973 - Ron Deglmann struck out 12 in six innings in a 10-2 win over Palmer in the town team's season opener. Keith Grow and George Sanford each had three hits . . . Mark Enger hit a grand-slamhomer and Dave Mingo pitched a five-hit, 4-0 shutout of Braham for the PHS team.
May 4, 1978 - It was announced that U of M basketball coach Jim Dutcher would speak at the athletic banquet . . . Julie Dehn got the award for high series (590) and high game (246) at the women's bowling banquet.
May 2, 1983 - David Fischer got the win and Brian Dorr had three hits and homered in a 6-2 win over Mora. Greg Sather, Jeff Johnson and Tom Hallbeck each had three hits in a 9-8 win over Sauk Rapids . . . John Hansen ran a personal best of 4:48.8 in the 1,600-meter run in a RRC triangular.
May 5, 1988 - Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams visited Princeton on a Sunday afternoon. He had ties to Princeton while playing for the Minneapolis Millers before going to the Boston Red Sox and ended up marrying a Princeton woman . . . Princeton led Foley 16-8 in the sixth inning in softball but lost 23-22 . . . Simon Thielen pitched a10-0 win over Foley as Jason Miller and Paul Angstman homered for PHS.
May 6, 1993 - It was announced that PHS gymnastics coach Joe Clemensen would be inducted into the state hall of fame . . . Janelle Gerth, Corrine Lundell and coach Lee Dettmer were chosen for the high school all-star softball series . . .The 10th-ranked PHS softball team lost 5-1 to No. 1-ranked Richfield after trailing 2-1 after six innings.
April 30 1998 - Jon Schwochert (37) and Joe Schwartz (39) led PHS to a winning score of 158 on its home course against three other RRC teams . . . The girls golf team won a home meet with a 180. Andrea Sternquist led with a 41, Jami Sternquist had a 42 and Mandie Jensen a 43.
May 1, 2003 - The PHS baseball team beat Milaca 3-0 as Brian Knoll (2-0) struck out 12 in pitching the shutout, and Travis Stay (3-0) pitched an 11-2 win over Pine City as Matt Davis and Karl Larsen each drove win three runs . . .Tessa Gronli set a school record of 1:02.93 in the 400-meter dash . . . Tyler Gronli ran his leg of the 4x400 relay team in 49 seconds-plus as that relay team and two other PHS relay teams won in a five-team meet.
May 1, 2008 - Katie Loberg won the high jump at 5'5" in the Hamline Elite Meet . . . Brandon Hansen placed second with a 73 in a conference dual golf meet. He then shot a winning 73 in an M8 match at Monticello and teammate Taylor Murphy was second with a 76. Drew Dufner shot a 76 for fifth place in another M8 meet to lead the Tigers.
(Luther Dorr, who compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
Good start by Twins
It's the morning of May 1 and the Minnesota Twins, with a 17-12 record, are leading the Central Division. The doubting Thomases among us are wondering if the good start is too good to be true.
It should be noted that the Kansas City Royals (1-6 vs. the Twins so far, 8-24 for the season) have contributed greatly to that start. And maybe there are some like me who were among the 20,511 who attended as the Twins fell 12-6 to the Yankees at Target Field last week, although it should be noted that the Twins won the season series, 4-3, for the first time in about 20 years.
Part of the reason for doubting the Twins that day came because Manager Rocco Baldelli held Jorge Polanco, the team's hottest hitter, out of the lineup and also kept Byron Buxton, just starting to come around, on the bench. I surely didn't pay for a ticket, and $12.25 for an ordinary hot dog and an 11-cent bottle of water, to have those two not playing on a nice sunny day. I don't get it
Now it's Friday, May 5, and the Twins dropped two to the Chicago White Sox (10-22), who hadn't won two in a row this season, before rallying for an odd 7-3 12-inning victory yesterday that saved the team from a three-game sweep by the White Sox.
So, what to make of the team's surprising ascension to first place in the Central Division?
Sonny Gray is 4-0 and Joe Ryan is 5-0 and that's a good month for anyone. That would calculate to 24 wins for Gray and 30 for Ryan if you project the season over six months. Of course that won't happen but pitching is what has gotten the Twins (18-14, .563) to where they are. That and surprising performances by guys like Joey Gallo, Trevor Larnach and Jose Miranda before those three cooled off considerably lately have also contributed.
We may know more after this weekend as the Twins have a three-game series in Cleveland (14-17) against a team known for developing young pitchers. The Twins will face three rookie starting pitchers and maybe Buxton (five homers in his last eight games) can stay hot. And let's face it, Carlos Correa (.206) is due to start hitting.
Toronto (18-14, same as the Twins) and Milwaukee (18-13) are next and that should give us a better feel about whether or not the Twins are for real.
