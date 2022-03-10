Getting past Pine City in a Section 6AA playoff opening win on March 3, the Milaca girls’ basketball team had the chance to get revenge against a familiar foe.
Heading to Collegeville to do battle on the campus of St. John’s, the eighth-seeded Wolves were matched up with top-seeded, Albany.
The Huskies, who also ended Milaca’s season last year in the section quarterfinals, again proved to be a thorn in the Wolves’ paw, handing Milaca a 54-34 loss on March 5, to advance while sending their opponent home.
With the win, the Albany girls now has won its last 10 games over Milaca on the hardwood.
Already owning a pair of victories over the Wolves on the season, early on it appeared the Huskies were well on the way to a third, jumping out to an early 13-5 lead.
However, Milaca’s defense, a calling card all season for the Wolves was able to step up said Head Coach Lance Dalbey. “Our kids played a very solid defensive game in the first half. We were able to limit their clean looks at the basket and we weren’t allowing their defense to create offense which is one thing they are incredibly good at,” said Dalbey as the Wolves slowly chipped their way back into the game.
Holding serve on the defensive end, Milaca was able to ride sophomore forward Maggie Westling along with some buckets by senior guard Macy Mach to trail just by six-points into the break at 27-21.
“For us, despite not shooting well from the outside, we were able to stay very close in the first half because of our defensive effort,” said Dalbey.
Limiting the transition game for the Huskies in the first half, Albany started the second half running.
Powered by sophomore Kylan Gerads, the Huskie was able to hit her first four shot attempts of the half to put pressure on the Wolves’ to answer offensively.
As Milaca watched the lead grow, the pressure applied by Albany defense and transition game began to heavily affect the Wolves’ said Dalbey. “Albany is so strong defensively and they get so much transition offense generated from their great half-court defense that we just allowed them to get some momentum from their transition game and that just added pressure and strain on our offense to get baskets and our defense in the half-court to get stops that we needed,” he said.
Riding the momentum, the Huskies were able to balloon their lead to as much as 26 points in the second half, coasting to the Section 6AA Semifinals while the Wolves saw their season come to an end.
After scoring 21 points in the first half, Milaca mustered just 13 points for the final half, while Albany held the Wolves to just under 23 percent for the field for the game.
Westling finished with a double-double in the loss, compiling 20 points and 10 rebounds for the night while Mach added in nine points in the senior’s final game for the team.
On the other side, Albany was led by Alyssa Sand with 13 points while Gerads finished with 10 points for the Huskies.
With the defeat, Milaca ended the season with a 16-12 overall record on the season.
Though suffering a tough loss to end the season, Dalbey will look back on the season as a positive one for the Wolves program. “A basketball season can’t be measured by wins and losses alone. You have to measure it on where you were before the season started and whether or not you are better at the end than the beginning and in this year’s group, I have no doubt that while we had some early successes this year, we were a far better team in March than we were back in November and December. I’m very proud of this group for the willingness to do what we needed to, to find successes this year,” said Dalbey.
The Wolves will now dive into the offseason, as the team will look to replace five seniors coming into next year.
