After making the program’s first state tournament as a team last season, the Tigers’ matmen again began the quest to try to advance to prestigious event starting on Feb. 17, traveling to Big Lake to start the Section 6AA Team Tournament.
Starting strong with a 60-17 win over Zimmerman in the preliminaries, Princeton was not able to keep up that roll, falling to Big Lake, 58-12 to bring the Tigers’ team season to an end.
“We just weren’t able to match it that day,” said Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman on the defeat.
Earning the seventh seed in the postseason affair, the Tigers first were tasked with knocking off the Thunder.
Using a string of six consecutive victories against the Thunder, Princeton was easily able to punch its ticket to the section quarterfinals to take on the second seeded Hornets.
Having already wrestled in a season opening 44-35 victory back on Dec. 2, for the Hornets, the Tigers were prepared for a tough fight against Big Lake.
As the dual opened, the Hornets quickly showed why they earned the second seed in the high-competitive section, jumping out to a 21-0 lead just four matches into the night.
Though Princeton’s Tyler Wells was able to answer with a victory for the Tigers, a pin in the first round at 132 pounds, Big Lake answered to maintain a 30-6 lead seven matches in.
Turning to the final seven matches, only Noah Vanderbeek via a 5-3 decision and Kaden Olson on a 5-4 win were able to help Princeton’s cause, leading to the season ending loss for the Tigers.
“We knew Big Lake was going to be a tough match and it just seems like we came up a bit short. We gave up some big matches that we thought were going to go our way,” said Hellman on the loss.
The loss wrapped up Princeton’s dual season with a 15-12 record.
Section 6AA individuals
Though the Tigers’ team season came to an end, the Princeton wrestlers will still get a crack at the state tournament as individuals with the tournament beginning.
But compared to years past, it will not be any easier for a Tiger wrestler to make the coveted tournament as a historically tough road awaits many wrestlers of Section 6AA
The road to state is definitely going to be earned said Hellman. “It’s going to be a meat grinder. It’s too bad in a way that there are going to be some really good kids, Princeton kids included, that aren’t going to make the State Tournament that should be making it,” said the coach, as many pathways to state will feature multiple top-10 wrestlers of their respective weights.
Despite the challenge, Hellman still believes the Princeton wrestlers will have a strong showing. “I expect our guys to go out and wrestler really well,” he said.
The Section 6AA Individual meet began on Feb. 25 at Monticello High School with state tickets being punched the following day.
