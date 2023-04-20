mndot logo
Those who travel through Elk River on Highway 169 will encounter delays and single-lane traffic, as crews begin year-two construction in full force on the 169 Redefine project, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In 2023, crews will construct two new interchanges on Highway 169 at School Street/Elk Hills Drive and Jackson/193rd Avenue. Construction includes freeway lanes, adjacent city roads and sidewalk connections, utilities and underground infrastructure. 

