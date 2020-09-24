The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors originally planned to move the football and volleyball seasons to a winter/spring season due to the COVID-19 health pandemic on Aug. 4. On Sept. 21, that same board decided to move the sports back to their original seasons.
The change primarily occurred due to outcry from concerned parents. After several of parents sued the MSHSL over the decision, many others joined in the protest. The MSHSL then called a special meeting for Sept. 21.
Moving volleyball and football back to the fall were the two chief reasons for the meeting. Fall adapted athletics and postseason for the other fall sports were also discussed.
Volleyball was voted to move back to the fall with a 14-4 vote. Practice now begins Sept. 28 with 10 days of preseason practice. Competition begins on Oct. 8 with an 11-week season – 14 dual matches. Like swimming and diving, no spectators will be allowed at games.
Football was moved back to the fall on a 15-3 vote. There will be a six-game regular season with a postseason format to be decided later. Practice begins Sept. 28 and the first games will be Oct. 9-10.
The postseason will probably be localized to sections and districts with a state tournament unlikely.
Only 250 fans will be allowed at football games per Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.
Plan for ongoing sports
The MSHSL board also discussed and approved fall training for CI and PI adapted soccer teams with no games. Teams will have eight practices between Sept. 21 and Oct. 23.
Postseason play for boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, boys and girls soccer and girls swimming and diving were also discussed. State plans are still to be determined.
The board’s soccer guidelines are for higher seeds to host section games with two games per week, starting Oct. 12. Section semifinals and finals will be during the week of Oct. 19.
The swimming and diving guidelines are for events scheduled at different times and only four teams allowed at any one site. Teams are also only allowed to have 22 swimmers.
Swimming and diving sections begin the week of Oct. 19.
Girls tennis team section tournaments begin Oct. 5 and will end Oct. 17. All matches will be outdoors at the higher seed. Only two matches per week. There is a championship and consolation bracket.
Cross country section meets begin the week of Oct. 12. A maximum of four teams will be allowed on the course at a time. Boys and girls races may be on the same day but teams cannot be on the course at the same time.
Teams will consist of six runners each with top-5 scoring with no more than 24 runners on the course at the same time. Only varsity teams are allowed to race.
Reaction to the change
With the MSHSL’s Board of Directors flip to allow football and volleyball to return, it will leave many scrambling to plan for the two season.
Milaca Athletic Director, Brian Julson noted there will be some long nights ahead to plan for the season and address many questions that are raised with the announcement. “There is going to be a lot of work in a short period of time and some sleepless nights,” said Julson. “Some items that we need to work through is the registration process, schedules, officials, transportation, event workers, spectators’ guidelines, livestreaming and training vs competitive seasons among other things,” he said.
Despite all of the things that will need to be worked out, Julson said that he is confident the school will have everything ready to for the upcoming date.
As for the coaches that will soon return to action, there is a lot to figure out as well as an adjustment to the quick change. Milaca volleyball head coach James Taylor was taken back with how quickly the return to play happened as the team just began practicing in the allotted time brought upon by the original decision to push the sport back. “Kind of surprised on how fast it happened, we were in the mindset that we would work on skills and treat fall training like the summer camp that we weren’t able to hold but now with the switch, we will start planning for our first match and do the best we can. It will be hard without the prep time we usually have,” he said.
Football will be in the same boat as volleyball with a scramble to prepare for the upcoming season. Princeton Head Football Coach Ryan Fay was able to get his team a couple of practices last week to gear up for the spring season but there were challenges brought up due to the initial postponement of the season. “It is tough. We have some kids playing soccer, some kids who might have ran cross country and some kids who are still unsure if it is safe to play. There were a lot of mixed thoughts going into those practices last week,” explained Fay said.
As for those athletes who committed to another sport, they will be put into a tough position. The MSHSL does allow for athletes to play two sports at once but schedules and practices will no doubt conflict.
Fay wants the students to be able to experience the other sports to the fullest and plans to alter the program to allow just that. “With the situation we have here, we are going to change some of the things we do here, program and philosophy-wise to make it work for some of these seniors who want to finish out those sports,” he said. Some Princeton football players have gone on to play at the varsity level for other sports.
Milaca also plans to work with their athletes and coaches to try to honor their original commitments to these other sports.
With all of the new obstacles to hurdle putting together a season, COVID-19 remains a threat. Julson, although pleased to see the sports back for the athletes knows there is an added pressure to keep everyone safe. “I am happy for all our student-athletes and their families, as I truly believe the adjustment for football and volleyball back to the traditional fall season benefits all student-athletes, not just football and volleyball. However, it also puts pressure on our school and community to keep COVID-19 positive cases down as county data and/or positive cases within our school setting could risk these sport seasons,” said Julson.
As for now, all fall sports will have the chance to compete starting Sept. 28.
