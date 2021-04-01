The Section 7AAA boys basketball playoffs have ran through Princeton the last two seasons.
Reigning as back to back Section 7AAA champs, the top-seeded Tigers were determined to make it three years in a row with Hibbing coming to town March 25.
The second-seeded Bluejackets had other ideas as Hibbing was able to rally from an early deficit to knock off the Tigers, 80-59 in the Section 7AAA Championship game to secure a trip to state on Princeton’s court.
“Both teams were not playing the way they usually do and they just happen to have the better game tonight,” said Tigers’ senior guard, Callahan O’Neil.
Though falling in defeat, the game started in Princeton’s favor as the team was able to jump out to a 9-2 lead. The Bluejackets were able to respond quickly cutting the deficit to just two points.
With Hibbing making a run, the Tigers once again built their lead to seven points at 17-10 with 11:14 left in the first half, this time prompting a timeout by Joel McDonald, the Bluejacket Head Coach.
The opposing coach called for a switch of defense, a move they have made many times this season before, with Hibbing opting to a zone defensive attack. The switch proved to be detrimental to Princeton.
With the switch to the zone defense, the Tigers’ pace and high octane offense slowed down leading to struggles for Princeton.
Princeton senior guard Manny Flicek was not pleased with how the Tigers handled the switch. “We didn’t do good against it (the zone). We couldn’t execute, we couldn’t hit shots. We were too tentative, didn’t want to attack,” he said.
The change of defense spurred Hibbing to make a charge, cutting Princeton’s lead to just a single point at 28-27 with 2:50 remaining in the opening frame.
The Bluejackets would not stop there as they continued their hard charge, finishing the half on a 9-2 run to lead going into the break at 36-30.
Returning from halftime, the Tigers continued to try to solve Hibbing’s zone as Princeton was getting clean looks, but failed to connect. “We were getting good looks in the middle but we just couldn’t connect,” said O’Neil.
Princeton’s usually potent long range attack hit only three of their 22 three point attempts for the night.
Despite their shooting, the Tigers were able to hang around, keeping the game close, but offensive rebounds by Hibbing killed momentum gained by Princeton said Head Coach Brett Cloutier. “When you are going against a good team, you know that your margins are small and when they get those offensive rebounds, its puts a damper on your momentum and it gets mentally exhausting,” he said, as Hibbing grabbed 10 offensive rebounds for the contest.
Paired with the Bluejackets’ zone leading to the Tigers’ struggles was Hibbing two star players finding their offense. Hibbing guard Ayden McDonald and big-man Parker Maki combined for 47 points as they answered every time Princeton cut into the Bluejackets’ lead.
Hibbing was able to build its lead to 14 points with 7:47 off the backs of McDonald and Maki.
The Tigers were able to cut the lead back to 10 points with 5:36 left in the contest but Hibbing took to holding on to the ball, leading to Princeton having to foul.
The Bluejackets were able to knock down their free throws to seal the 21-point win.
Cloutier credited Hibbing for the strong performance to knock off the Tigers. “They (Hibbing) are a really talented team and they have a lot of dudes that can play. Sometimes the other team is just better than you and they were better than us tonight and that is okay; we can live with that.”
Princeton’s Haydn Stay led the way for the team scoring, not missing a shot on the night, going 11 for 11 from the field to pick up 24 points while Cooper Drews added 11 in the loss.
Hibbing’s win over the Tigers snapped a 17-game winning streak for Princeton, handing the team their first loss since Jan. 19. The season ends at 18-2 for the Tigers, while Hibbing now advances to the state tournament at 16-3.
The defeat to Hibbing now ends the careers of several Princeton players who played key roles in three Mississippi 8 Titles, two Section 7AAA Championships and one trip to the state tournament.
Though losing good players, Cloutier will miss most the culture the class brought to the program. “Great attitudes, great efforts and totally bought into putting the team first. It’s the type of senior class that is hard to see go because you want to see them around for a long time,” Cloutier said.
Losing those key contributors from the successful Princeton squads, one of the departing seniors believes the Tigers will once again compete at a high level next season. “We have a lot of great players coming back. Cloutier will find some way to keep us winning. I think we will be favorites to win again next year,” said Flicek.
Tigers fall to Wildcats
Fresh off of an upset victory over Hibbing, the Princeton girls basketball team looked to keep it going against Chisago Lakes in the Section 7AAA Semifinals on March 23.
Taking on the second-seeded Wildcats, Princeton fought hard but wasn’t able to pull off back to back upsets the sixth-seeded Tigers fell 47-42 on the road.
As the contest started, Princeton wasn’t able to find its footing early while Chisago Lakes took advantage said Tigers’ Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso. “Chisago started the game in playoff mode and we weren’t there early in the game,” he said.
The slow start by the Tigers led to the Wildcats taking a double digit lead into halftime, winning 24-14.
Back for the second half, Princeton started playing with urgency according to Valdivieso. “We started playing after halftime and made it a one-point game,” he said.
Another part of the Tigers comeback effort was Madison James who had a great night for Princeton, as she willed the team to stay close. “She (James) is one of the best players in the section and Mississippi 8 conference. She always finds ways to score and lead the team in rebounds,” said Valdivieso.
As Princeton battled hard to get back into the game, turnovers brought an end to the comeback attempt.
The Wildcats were able to take advantage of the turnovers to secure the win to keep their season alive while ending the Tigers’ year. “We gave them too much and made too many unnecessary mistakes,” said Valdivieso.
James finished with 29 points in the contest while no other Tiger reached double digits.
With the loss, Princeton dropped to 4-16.
Now entering into the offseason for the Tigers, Valdivieso looks for the players to stay active until the time comes for the team to return to the court.
