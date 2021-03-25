The Princeton boys basketball season came to an end in the Section 7AAA Championship Thursday night, as Hibbing was able to rally past the Tigers for the 80-59 victory in Princeton.
Entering into the contest, the top-seeded Tigers were able to come out hot, jumping out to the 9-2 lead over the second-seeded Bluejackets.
Hibbing was slowly able to whittle into the lead, cutting the deficit to four points, before Princeton built its advantage back to 17-10 prompting a Bluejackets’ timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Hibbing switched to a zone defense, slowing the Tigers’ high powered attack and bringing the up paced tempo to a grinding halt.
After tossing the different defense at Princeton, the Bluejackets were able to grind their way back into the game bringing the score to 28-27 with 2:50 left in the first half.
Hibbing continued to stifle the Tigers on the defensive end while putting together some solid possessions to end the half on a 9-2 run taking a six-point advantage into halftime.
Back after the break, Hibbing was able to answer every Princeton attempt to cut into its lead, holding the Tigers at bay.
As the second half winded down, Princeton kept trying to whittle away the Bluejacket lead, but to no avail as they trailed 55-45 with under 10 minutes left in the contest.
From that point, Hibbing was able to make winning plays down the stretch, with Princeton never getting within eight points as the Bluejackets secured the win and the Section crown.
Haydn Stay of Princeton finished with 24 points while Cooper Drews added 11 in the loss.
The loss for Princeton snapped a 17-game winning streak and ended its season at 18-2.
