Heggies, the Milaca-based pizza distributor, was crowned champions in the Star Tribune’s 2020 Frozen Pizza Bracket. Heggies took home first place in the 16 pizza field, defeating Sven and Ole’s in the championship match up. Owner Shawn Dockter was pleased to hear that Heggies had taken first place.The third-seeded Heggies was able to start its run in the tournament defeating Tony’s, Lotzza Motzza and Davanni’s to set up a championship against Sven and Ole’s. The hometown pizza distributor crafted a blowout win against Sven and Ole’s, taking the final match-up 79-21% as well as the Minnesota Frozen Pizza Bracket championship.