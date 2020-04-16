Princeton Pizza Bowl Heggies Truck 6228.JPG

Minnesota has voted and its favorite frozen pizza resides in Milaca.

The 16-pizza bracket was set up by the Star Tribune in March Madness style, with fans voting to decide who would advance.

Heggies was dominant in its drive to the online championship with its slimmest win having a 19% margin of victory.

Owner Shawn Dockter was pleased to hear that Heggies had taken first place, but with COVID-19 running rampant throughout the world, Dockter has more important concerns.

“Wow. Very, very nice. It’s nice to hear. It’s definitely not about winning right now, but we’re very grateful for the fans’ support,” Dockter said in an interview with the Star Tribune.

He was alluding to challenging times that are occurring with COVID-19.

Heggies was able to find plenty of support, despite having its focus elsewhere, Dockter said.

The company didn’t develop a plan to mobilize voters, he added.

“Right now, our focus has been on providing food in a crisis. We saw updates and it was certainly brought to our attention. But there was no strategy for us. We let our fans speak for themselves,” Dockter said.

The next step for Heggies is help the community in whatever way it can, Dockter added.

“Our whole focus is helping our community, helping our state come through the weeks and months ahead, by playing the small part that we do,” he explained.

Look for Heggies to continue to provide Minnesota’s fan favorite pizza to families even during a time of uncertainty.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep it going,” Dockter said.

