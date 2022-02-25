The Section 7AA Team Tournament began with a bang for the Milaca wrestlers as the Wolves were able to open with the postseason with a 45-30 victory over Pine City setting up a match to take on top-seeded Aitkin moments later on Feb. 17, at Pine City High School.
But that would be as far as Milaca advanced with the Gobblers showing why they were the top seeded team on the way to a 49-12 win for Aitkin.
With the loss, the Wolves’ team season was brought to an end.
Opening with the Dragons, Milaca quickly grabbed a lead after dropping the first match to rebound for the 30-9 advantage over Pine City thanks to pins by Lincoln Starr, Austin Linder, Chase VanDonsel and Jack Schoenborn.
Seizing control of the match early, the Wolves were able to hold off the Dragons’ attempt at a rally for the 15-point victory to send the team to take on Aitkin.
Aitkin 49, Milaca 12
In contrast to Milaca’s opening against Pine City, Aitkin was able to flip the script on the Wolves to quickly put the team in a big hole.
The Gobblers went on to win the first eight matches to go ahead by a 39-0 score before Jack Nord was able to get Milaca on the board with a 5-0 decision over his opponent at 160-pounds.
Aitkin continued to flex their muscles while the Wolves picked up just two more wins along the way as Jack Hanson and Colbee Zens both defeated their opponents.
Taking the loss, Milaca’s team season ended with a 10-11 record.
Though suffering the loss, the Wolves still have an opportunity to send wrestlers to the state tournament as individuals as Milaca shifted its attention to the next opportunity.
The Section 7AA Individual Tournament began on Feb. 25 at Cloquet Middle School with the following day watching state wrestler punch their tickets to the postseason tournament.
