2018-2019 Results: 8-9 in dual meets; lost to Grand Rapids 33-31 in Section 7AA semifinals.
Landen Parent didn’t balk at the question. Neither did Kyle Boeke.
The Princeton wrestlers were both asked about their biggest goal for the upcoming season. Without hesitation, they both answered “get to the state tournament.”
Both have had enjoyed individual success since gaining varsity status, but this season they’re looking to add team success to their resume.
Despite a few recent near-misses, that’s something Princeton’s program has never done. With several key wrestlers returning, the Tigers are hoping this is their year.
“I’m expecting this team to go to state,” said Parent, who placed second and third, respectively, in the last two state tournaments. “Our coaches have turned up the intensity in practice and working three times as hard as we did last year. I like that we all get together. There’s nobody on our team that feels left out. We all connect really well.”
“We’re looking to send our first team to state,” said Boeke, a junior who placed fourth at state last season and was fifth as an eighth-grader. “We’ve been to the finals multiple times, but this could be our first year to as a team and that’s what I’m looking forward to. We’ve got to focus every practice and we can’t have upsets. We’ve got to have guys wrestling smart. We had guys losing matches against Grand Rapids that we should’ve won and that can’t happen this year. We need everyone to do their job.”
Brian Hellman enters his seventh season at Princeton head coach, and he knows his team will be strong in the smaller weights. The group is still full of underclassmen, but they already have years of varsity experience.
“We will be very strong at the first eight to nine weight classes,” Bellman said. “Our top five or six will be some young guys that will be looking to improve on last year and a few new guys. It should be an exciting year.
“Experience will be a huge thing this year. They’ve all had a lot of success so they expect a lot out of each other. They practice with a purpose. They come in and get after it. The intensity is high with these guys, and they’re still young. It’s nice to know they’ll be back next year. They’re good kids in and out of the practice room.”
The trend in dual meets will likely be common this season with Princeton relying on their strength at the top of the lineup to pile up big leads early. Six Tigers are included in the preseason rankings in “The Guillotine.”
Freshman Tyler Wells is ranked No. 1 at 103 pounds, freshman Parker Adkins is No. 9 at 113, senior Kaleb Adkins is No. 8 at 120, Parent is No. 3 at 126, Boeke is No. 3 at 132, and junior Zack Wells is No. 5 at 145. Tyler Wells is fresh off a world championship in Belgium over the summer. Zack Wells and Parker Adkins also qualified for the state tournament last year. Eleven returning wrestlers placed in the Section 7AA tournament.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever had four returning state entrants returning,” Bellman said. “That will be big for us. We’ve also got some seniors champing at the bit this year ready to improve.”
Filling out the roster in the lower weights will be Zack Marshall, Braden Neinaber, Malichi Kohlhoff, Michael Turner, Keith Ellingson, Kaden Olsen and Dane Haubenschild. Hellman said new wrestlers to watch include James Cole, Chase Magnusson, Nate Miller, Owen Haubenschild, Alex Ojeda, Ben Bathke, D.J. Kohloff, Cody Schnendel, Cade Wille and Jackson Berry. He added that Cade and Cody Jackson have been looking strong in practice.
Princeton was ranked 15th in the preseason rankings. State power Foley returns to Section 7AA this season and is ranked eighth, while Mora is No. 12. Mora defeated Foley in last year’s state tournament.
“We need to focus on our goals,” Bellman said. “That’s one thing we’re working on in early practice. They write down three separate goals of what they want to do for the year and what they’re going to do to get there. Once they have them down, I look them over and go over it with them and stick them in their lockers and they can see them every day.”
