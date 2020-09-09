2019 Results: Lost to Elk River 7-0 in Section 7AA Semifinal
The 2020 Princeton girls’ tennis team looks much different than the previous edition.
After graduating a large portion of its lineup from last year, the Tigers will look to replace a very successful senior class.
At first, that factor seemed like it would be too much for the Tigers to swap and still compete at an accustomed level, said senior Lily Wyluda.
“At the beginning of the summer, we were definitely thinking it was going to be a really big rebuilding season and we were a little bit worried about it,” she said.
But thanks to a lot of offseason work, the Tigers have hope this year won’t be a rebuild but a reload.
“Everybody’s been working so hard and now we have options for every spot and it’s good to see,” Wyluda added.
Head coach Kelly Dorr agreed with Wyluda’s take on the squad’s work ethic to date.
“They put in a great summer. Every kid that is here now, worked this summer, so they will see that improvement,” Dorr said.
Knowing that Princeton will be younger, with only five seniors on the roster, the team has prepared for possible ups and downs, explained Rylie Turnquist.
“We have to be making sure that we are doing what we can on and off the court to help other kids get better so that they are able to fill the roles left and help us get those points as well,” Turnquist said.
Being strong teammates is another goal for the Tigers. Players will be expected fill in for the seniors who have left the program.
“We are going to make sure that all the people who could potentially fill these positions they know we are there to support them and help them get better,” said Emma Benjamin.
COVID-19 still affected the Tigers’ tennis team, despite the squad’s strong summer work ethic.
“The hard part is we didn’t get tournament play because there wasn’t any, it’s like playing against your friend compared to playing an opponent and the nerves that come with that,” Dorr said. “It will be interesting to see how they step up through that.”
Postseason and sections play is also an unknown.
“I don’t know if we will have a state tournament, I don’t anticipate we will. I don’t anticipate we will have a section tournament,” Dorr added.
Regardless of what happens, Dorr wants the team to have the chance to play all of its matches. “I just want us to get through every single match and get to play 11 for the sake of the season,” she said.
If matches are rained out or canceled for other reasons for the team, it is unlikely they will be made up added Dorr.
Even with the unlikelihood of a postseason tournament and uncertainty around the season, getting out and playing is more than enough for Benjamin.
“It’s very different being back but I am grateful for the chance to play,” she said. The Tigers started their season on the road at Cambridge-Isanti on Aug. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.