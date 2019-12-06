2018-2019 Results: Overall, 8-16-1; Sixth in Mississippi 8, 2-10-0; lost 11-1 to Forest Lake in Section 7AA quarterfinals.
Last year, a key goal for the Princeton girls’ hockey team was improving on a game-by-game basis.
That effort needs to progress as the team continues to rebuild while emulating the work ethic of a program legend.
“What we wanted last year was for our future leaders to emulate what Maddy Peterson was doing,” said Head Coach Paul McElhone, referring to the former Tiger who is now playing Division I hockey with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Peterson played hockey for five years at PHS. She was a two-time captain and four-time Most Valuable Player and was named All-Conference four times.
Peterson set a single-game record for points with 11 (five goals, six assists) and set school records for goals in a season and career. “A number of our girls learned from her,” McElhone said. “We are rebuilding, like we were last year, and every small step we accomplish is celebrated together. That’s how we keep the team culture going.”
McElhone said his coaching approach in his 13th year at the helm isn’t based on putting one or two big team building blocks into place right away. “You can use a larger number of smaller blocks to build the foundation that’s needed,” he explained. Team offense will rely on the efforts of the Tigers’ first line, which consists of senior captain Kallie Abrahamson, who will center underclassmen McKenzie Meland and Amelia Smith.
“We are looking for big things from all three of these players,” McElhone said. “What we are really looking for is for Amelia and McKenzie to step up and fill some big shoes for us this year as forwards.” McElhone said Meland and Smith are young, quality hockey players.
Princeton will have a new goaltender this year, eighth-grader MacKenzie Dembinski.
“From Day 1 of practice, she demanded to be our starting goaltender.,” McElhone said. “So far, she’s played well enough for us to win every game, and that’s all we can ask.”
First-line defense features junior captain Sydney Eckert and 10th-grader Bailey Isaacson.
“Sydney is by far the defensive anchor on our team, and she logs a lot of ice time,” McElhone said. The other defensive paring features Madison Aune and 10th-grader Taryn Noehre.
“Madison is a really steady player and Taryn was a junior varsity player last year,” McElhone said. “Taryn is a fantastic, coachable kid. She will do whatever we ask her to do.”
McElhone said Princeton will play a fairly tough schedule, but the path to improvement involves a journey that begins with facing better teams.
“At times, it feels like almost every team we play against has one Division I recruit on their team,” he said. “At the very minimum, we would like our players to learn something from that experience.”
Chisago Lakes is the conference favorite in the Mississippi 8 this year, McElhone said. Cambridge- Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City represents a perennial powerhouse that’s always in the mix of things, is generally deep, and extremely aggressive, McElhone added.
“We are going to put the best game possible on the ice every night, and we just want people to come out and support us,” McElhone said. “We’ll do our job if fans do theirs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.