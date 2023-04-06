 Skip to main content
Youth poetry contest: Calling for submissions

The North Branch Area Library invites young poets from across the East Central region to enter the 2023 Youth Poetry Contest on Saturday, April 1. Each year, poets in kindergarten through 12th grade write and submit a poem based on a theme. This year’s theme is “Hear My Voice.”

The North Branch Friends of the Library will be awarding a $20 cash prize to the winning poem in each age group. Age groups include K-2nd grade, 3-5th grade, 6-8th grade, and 9-12th grade. Additional cash prizes will be given out by random drawing. Mark your calendars for these important dates:

An error occurred